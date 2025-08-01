What is FUSD (FUSD)

FUSD is a private, decentralized, algorithmic currency built to be censorship-resistant and borderless. It is a stable, fungible, global dollar alternative that puts financial control back into the hands of users worldwide.

FUSD is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



FUSD to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About FUSD What is the price of FUSD (FUSD) today? The live price of FUSD (FUSD) is 0.9999 USD . What is the market cap of FUSD (FUSD)? The current market cap of FUSD is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of FUSD by its real-time market price of 0.9999 USD . What is the circulating supply of FUSD (FUSD)? The current circulating supply of FUSD (FUSD) is -- USD . What was the highest price of FUSD (FUSD)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of FUSD (FUSD) is 4.2911 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of FUSD (FUSD)? The 24-hour trading volume of FUSD (FUSD) is $ 2.90M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

