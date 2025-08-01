More About FXS

FraxShare Logo

FraxShare Price(FXS)

FraxShare (FXS) Live Price Chart

FXS Live Price Data & Information

FraxShare (FXS) is currently trading at 3.115 USD with a market cap of 276.57M USD. FXS to USD price is updated in real-time.

FraxShare Key Market Performance:

$ 1.46M USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.06%
FraxShare 24-hour price change
88.79M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the FXS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FXS price information.

FXS Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of FraxShare for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00187-0.06%
30 Days$ +1.189+61.73%
60 Days$ +0.176+5.98%
90 Days$ +0.66+26.88%
FraxShare Price Change Today

Today, FXS recorded a change of $ -0.00187 (-0.06%), reflecting its latest market activity.

FraxShare 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +1.189 (+61.73%), showing the token's short-term performance.

FraxShare 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, FXS saw a change of $ +0.176 (+5.98%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

FraxShare 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.66 (+26.88%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

FXS Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of FraxShare: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

FXS Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 276.57M
$ 276.57M$ 276.57M

$ 1.46M
$ 1.46M$ 1.46M

88.79M
88.79M 88.79M

What is FraxShare (FXS)

Frax is a fractional stabilization coin. The Frax protocol introduced the world to the concept of a cryptocurrency, partly backed by collateral and partly stable by algorithms

FraxShare Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as FraxShare, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FXS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our FraxShare price prediction page.

FraxShare Price History

Tracing FXS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FXS's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our FraxShare price history page.

FraxShare (FXS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of FraxShare (FXS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FXS token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy FraxShare (FXS)

FXS to Local Currencies

1 FXS to VND
81,971.225
1 FXS to AUD
A$4.82825
1 FXS to GBP
2.33625
1 FXS to EUR
2.71005
1 FXS to USD
$3.115
1 FXS to MYR
RM13.2699
1 FXS to TRY
126.43785
1 FXS to JPY
¥467.25
1 FXS to ARS
ARS$4,272.9701
1 FXS to RUB
252.6265
1 FXS to INR
272.53135
1 FXS to IDR
Rp51,065.5656
1 FXS to KRW
4,344.4905
1 FXS to PHP
181.1684
1 FXS to EGP
￡E.151.29555
1 FXS to BRL
R$17.41285
1 FXS to CAD
C$4.2987
1 FXS to BDT
380.5907
1 FXS to NGN
4,770.27985
1 FXS to UAH
129.86435
1 FXS to VES
Bs383.145
1 FXS to CLP
$3,027.78
1 FXS to PKR
Rs882.4172
1 FXS to KZT
1,693.84355
1 FXS to THB
฿102.1097
1 FXS to TWD
NT$93.2008
1 FXS to AED
د.إ11.43205
1 FXS to CHF
Fr2.52315
1 FXS to HKD
HK$24.4216
1 FXS to MAD
.د.م28.3465
1 FXS to MXN
$58.71775
1 FXS to PLN
11.6501
1 FXS to RON
лв13.8306
1 FXS to SEK
kr30.49585
1 FXS to BGN
лв5.32665
1 FXS to HUF
Ft1,091.8075
1 FXS to CZK
67.06595
1 FXS to KWD
د.ك0.95319
1 FXS to ILS
10.55985

FraxShare Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of FraxShare, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official FraxShare Website
Block Explorer

FXSUSDT
