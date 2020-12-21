FraxShare (FXS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into FraxShare (FXS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

FraxShare (FXS) Information Frax is a fractional stabilization coin. The Frax protocol introduced the world to the concept of a cryptocurrency, partly backed by collateral and partly stable by algorithms Official Website: https://frax.com Whitepaper: https://docs.frax.com/protocol/frax/overview Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/6LX8BhMQ4Sy2otmAWj7Y5sKd9YTVVUgfMsBzT6B9W7ct

FraxShare (FXS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for FraxShare (FXS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 258.90M $ 258.90M $ 258.90M Total Supply: $ 99.68M $ 99.68M $ 99.68M Circulating Supply: $ 88.79M $ 88.79M $ 88.79M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 290.67M $ 290.67M $ 290.67M All-Time High: $ 43.714 $ 43.714 $ 43.714 All-Time Low: $ 1.2509860587875596 $ 1.2509860587875596 $ 1.2509860587875596 Current Price: $ 2.916 $ 2.916 $ 2.916 Learn more about FraxShare (FXS) price

FraxShare (FXS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of FraxShare (FXS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FXS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FXS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

