FYNOR (FYNOR) Tokenomics

FYNOR (FYNOR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: --
Total Supply: $ 210.00B
Circulating Supply: --
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 12.81M
All-Time High: $ 0.0139986
All-Time Low: --
Current Price: $ 0.000061

FYNOR (FYNOR) Information Tokenization of U.S. Treasury Bonds Tokenization of U.S. Treasury Bonds Official Website: https://fynor.biz/ Whitepaper: https://fynor.biz/Whitepaper.html Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x0756eF3f7686bc213f210B29c5729B2Dd15b0063

FYNOR (FYNOR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of FYNOR (FYNOR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FYNOR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FYNOR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FYNOR's tokenomics, explore FYNOR token's live price!

FYNOR (FYNOR) Price History
Analyzing the price history of FYNOR helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

