What is Gaia (GAIA)

Gaia is a decentralized computing infrastructure that enables everyone to create, deploy, scale, and monetize their own AI agents that reflect their styles, values, knowledge, and expertise. 100% of today's AI agents are applications in the OpenAI ecosystem. With our API approach, Gaia is an alternative to OpenAI. Each Gaia node has the ability to be customized with a fine-tuned model supplemented by domain knowledge which eliminates the generic responses many have come to expect.

Gaia is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Gaia investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check GAIA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Gaia on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Gaia buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Gaia Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Gaia, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of GAIA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Gaia price prediction page.

Gaia Price History

Tracing GAIA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing GAIA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Gaia price history page.

Gaia (GAIA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Gaia (GAIA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GAIA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Gaia (GAIA)

Looking for how to buy Gaia? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Gaia on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

GAIA to Local Currencies

1 GAIA to VND ₫ 1,222.85805 1 GAIA to AUD A$ 0.0720285 1 GAIA to GBP ￡ 0.0348525 1 GAIA to EUR € 0.0404289 1 GAIA to USD $ 0.04647 1 GAIA to MYR RM 0.1979622 1 GAIA to TRY ₺ 1.8899349 1 GAIA to JPY ¥ 6.9705 1 GAIA to ARS ARS$ 63.7447578 1 GAIA to RUB ₽ 3.7682523 1 GAIA to INR ₹ 4.0651956 1 GAIA to IDR Rp 761.8031568 1 GAIA to KRW ₩ 64.7210925 1 GAIA to PHP ₱ 2.7026952 1 GAIA to EGP ￡E. 2.2570479 1 GAIA to BRL R$ 0.260232 1 GAIA to CAD C$ 0.0641286 1 GAIA to BDT ৳ 5.6777046 1 GAIA to NGN ₦ 71.1636933 1 GAIA to UAH ₴ 1.9373343 1 GAIA to VES Bs 5.71581 1 GAIA to CLP $ 45.0759 1 GAIA to PKR Rs 13.1751744 1 GAIA to KZT ₸ 25.2689919 1 GAIA to THB ฿ 1.5223572 1 GAIA to TWD NT$ 1.3899177 1 GAIA to AED د.إ 0.1705449 1 GAIA to CHF Fr 0.0376407 1 GAIA to HKD HK$ 0.3643248 1 GAIA to MAD .د.م 0.4238064 1 GAIA to MXN $ 0.8768889 1 GAIA to PLN zł 0.1737978 1 GAIA to RON лв 0.2063268 1 GAIA to SEK kr 0.4549413 1 GAIA to BGN лв 0.0794637 1 GAIA to HUF Ft 16.2710058 1 GAIA to CZK Kč 1.0000344 1 GAIA to KWD د.ك 0.01421982 1 GAIA to ILS ₪ 0.1575333

Gaia Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Gaia, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Gaia What is the price of Gaia (GAIA) today? The live price of Gaia (GAIA) is 0.04647 USD . What is the market cap of Gaia (GAIA)? The current market cap of Gaia is $ 7.90M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of GAIA by its real-time market price of 0.04647 USD . What is the circulating supply of Gaia (GAIA)? The current circulating supply of Gaia (GAIA) is 170.00M USD . What was the highest price of Gaia (GAIA)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Gaia (GAIA) is 0.157 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Gaia (GAIA)? The 24-hour trading volume of Gaia (GAIA) is $ 509.74K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!