Gaia (GAIA) Information Gaia is a decentralized computing infrastructure that enables everyone to create, deploy, scale, and monetize their own AI agents that reflect their styles, values, knowledge, and expertise. 100% of today's AI agents are applications in the OpenAI ecosystem. With our API approach, Gaia is an alternative to OpenAI. Each Gaia node has the ability to be customized with a fine-tuned model supplemented by domain knowledge which eliminates the generic responses many have come to expect. Official Website: https://www.gaianet.ai/ Whitepaper: https://docs.gaianet.ai/litepaper/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/address/0x2EE7097BfdD98fCE2AC08A1896038a7cd9aaEd81 Buy GAIA Now!

Market Cap: $ 8.76M
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 170.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 51.55M
All-Time High: $ 0.157
All-Time Low: $ 0.03931568467223474
Current Price: $ 0.05155

Gaia (GAIA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Gaia (GAIA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GAIA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GAIA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GAIA's tokenomics, explore GAIA token's live price!

