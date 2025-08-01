What is SQUID MEME (GAME)

Squid Meme is a fast-growing meme inspired by Squid Game series. Users can earn SMEME and TON by playing game within SquidMeme miniapp.

SQUID MEME is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your SQUID MEME investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



SQUID MEME Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as SQUID MEME, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of GAME? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our SQUID MEME price prediction page.

SQUID MEME Price History

Tracing GAME's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing GAME's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our SQUID MEME price history page.

SQUID MEME (GAME) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SQUID MEME (GAME) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GAME token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy SQUID MEME (GAME)

Looking for how to buy SQUID MEME? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase SQUID MEME on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

1 GAME to VND ₫ 803,265.375 1 GAME to AUD A$ 47.31375 1 GAME to GBP ￡ 22.89375 1 GAME to EUR € 26.55675 1 GAME to USD $ 30.525 1 GAME to MYR RM 130.0365 1 GAME to TRY ₺ 1,241.45175 1 GAME to JPY ¥ 4,578.75 1 GAME to ARS ARS$ 41,872.3635 1 GAME to RUB ₽ 2,475.27225 1 GAME to INR ₹ 2,670.327 1 GAME to IDR Rp 500,409.756 1 GAME to KRW ₩ 42,513.69375 1 GAME to PHP ₱ 1,775.334 1 GAME to EGP ￡E. 1,482.59925 1 GAME to BRL R$ 170.94 1 GAME to CAD C$ 42.1245 1 GAME to BDT ৳ 3,729.5445 1 GAME to NGN ₦ 46,745.67975 1 GAME to UAH ₴ 1,272.58725 1 GAME to VES Bs 3,754.575 1 GAME to CLP $ 29,609.25 1 GAME to PKR Rs 8,654.448 1 GAME to KZT ₸ 16,598.57925 1 GAME to THB ฿ 999.999 1 GAME to TWD NT$ 913.00275 1 GAME to AED د.إ 112.02675 1 GAME to CHF Fr 24.72525 1 GAME to HKD HK$ 239.316 1 GAME to MAD .د.م 278.388 1 GAME to MXN $ 576.00675 1 GAME to PLN zł 114.1635 1 GAME to RON лв 135.531 1 GAME to SEK kr 298.83975 1 GAME to BGN лв 52.19775 1 GAME to HUF Ft 10,688.0235 1 GAME to CZK Kč 656.898 1 GAME to KWD د.ك 9.34065 1 GAME to ILS ₪ 103.47975

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SQUID MEME What is the price of SQUID MEME (GAME) today? The live price of SQUID MEME (GAME) is 30.525 USD . What is the market cap of SQUID MEME (GAME)? The current market cap of SQUID MEME is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of GAME by its real-time market price of 30.525 USD . What is the circulating supply of SQUID MEME (GAME)? The current circulating supply of SQUID MEME (GAME) is -- USD . What was the highest price of SQUID MEME (GAME)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of SQUID MEME (GAME) is 52 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of SQUID MEME (GAME)? The 24-hour trading volume of SQUID MEME (GAME) is $ 621.67K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

