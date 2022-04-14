GAME by Virtuals (GAMEVIRTUAL) Tokenomics
GAME by Virtuals empowers AI agents to operate autonomously, processing inputs and generating responses while learning from past interactions. It enhances decision-making by leveraging long-term memory, including experiences, reflections, and dynamic personality traits.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for GAME by Virtuals (GAMEVIRTUAL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of GAME by Virtuals (GAMEVIRTUAL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GAMEVIRTUAL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GAMEVIRTUAL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
GAME by Virtuals (GAMEVIRTUAL) Price History
Analyzing the price history of GAMEVIRTUAL helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
