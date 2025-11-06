What is GOLD BNB (GBNB)

GOLD BNB is a community-driven digital asset forged with the spirit of strength, value, and long-term growth . Inspired by the power of gold and the energy of innovation, it brings together a global community seeking stability while exploring limitless possibilities.

GOLD BNB is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



GOLD BNB Price Prediction (USD)

How much will GOLD BNB (GBNB) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your GOLD BNB (GBNB) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for GOLD BNB.

GOLD BNB (GBNB) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of GOLD BNB (GBNB) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GBNB token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About GOLD BNB How much is GOLD BNB (GBNB) worth today? The live GBNB price in USD is 0.0000000000000786 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current GBNB to USD price? $ 0.0000000000000786 . Check out The current price of GBNB to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of GOLD BNB? The market cap for GBNB is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of GBNB? The circulating supply of GBNB is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of GBNB? GBNB achieved an ATH price of 0.000000000003975821 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of GBNB? GBNB saw an ATL price of 0.000000000000013105 USD . What is the trading volume of GBNB? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for GBNB is $ 16.52K USD . Will GBNB go higher this year? GBNB might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out GBNB price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

GOLD BNB (GBNB) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8) Type Information 11-05 17:18:00 Industry Updates Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98% 11-05 10:42:00 On-chain Data Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated 11-04 17:22:15 Industry Updates Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear" 11-04 15:40:43 Industry Updates Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h 11-04 13:21:37 Industry Updates Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated 11-04 05:28:00 Industry Updates Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

