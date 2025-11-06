ExchangeDEX+
The live GOLD BNB price today is 0.0000000000000786 USD. Track real-time GBNB to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore GBNB price trend easily at MEXC now.

$0.0000000000000786
GOLD BNB (GBNB) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:27:27 (UTC+8)

GOLD BNB (GBNB) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0000000000000729
24H Low
$ 0.0000000000000999
24H High

$ 0.0000000000000729
$ 0.0000000000000999
$ 0.000000000003975821
$ 0.000000000000013105
+2.61%

-6.52%

-39.03%

-39.03%

GOLD BNB (GBNB) real-time price is $ 0.0000000000000786. Over the past 24 hours, GBNB traded between a low of $ 0.0000000000000729 and a high of $ 0.0000000000000999, showing active market volatility. GBNB's all-time high price is $ 0.000000000003975821, while its all-time low price is $ 0.000000000000013105.

In terms of short-term performance, GBNB has changed by +2.61% over the past hour, -6.52% over 24 hours, and -39.03% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

GOLD BNB (GBNB) Market Information

No.4855

$ 0.00
$ 16.52K
$ 33.07K
0.00
420,690,000,000,000,000
420,690,000,000,000,000
0.00%

BSC

The current Market Cap of GOLD BNB is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 16.52K. The circulating supply of GBNB is 0.00, with a total supply of 420690000000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 33.07K.

GOLD BNB (GBNB) Price History USD

Track the price changes of GOLD BNB for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000000000000005491-6.52%
30 Days$ -0.0000000000002214-73.80%
60 Days$ -0.0000000000002214-73.80%
90 Days$ -0.0000000000002214-73.80%
GOLD BNB Price Change Today

Today, GBNB recorded a change of $ -0.000000000000005491 (-6.52%), reflecting its latest market activity.

GOLD BNB 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0000000000002214 (-73.80%), showing the token's short-term performance.

GOLD BNB 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, GBNB saw a change of $ -0.0000000000002214 (-73.80%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

GOLD BNB 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0000000000002214 (-73.80%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of GOLD BNB (GBNB)?

Check out the GOLD BNB Price History page now.

What is GOLD BNB (GBNB)

GOLD BNB is a community-driven digital asset forged with the spirit of strength, value, and long-term growth . Inspired by the power of gold and the energy of innovation, it brings together a global community seeking stability while exploring limitless possibilities.

GOLD BNB is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your GOLD BNB investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check GBNB staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about GOLD BNB on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your GOLD BNB buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

GOLD BNB Price Prediction (USD)

How much will GOLD BNB (GBNB) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your GOLD BNB (GBNB) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for GOLD BNB.

Check the GOLD BNB price prediction now!

GOLD BNB (GBNB) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of GOLD BNB (GBNB) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GBNB token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy GOLD BNB (GBNB)

Looking for how to buy GOLD BNB? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase GOLD BNB on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

GBNB to Local Currencies

1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to VND
0.000000002068359
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to AUD
A$0.000000000000120258
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to GBP
0.000000000000059736
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to EUR
0.000000000000067596
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to USD
$0.0000000000000786
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to MYR
RM0.000000000000328548
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to TRY
0.000000000003309846
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to JPY
¥0.0000000000120258
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to ARS
ARS$0.000000000114077682
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to RUB
0.000000000006377604
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to INR
0.000000000006965532
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to IDR
Rp0.000000001309999476
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to PHP
0.000000000004624824
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to EGP
￡E.0.000000000003719352
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to BRL
R$0.000000000000419724
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to CAD
C$0.00000000000011004
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to BDT
0.000000000009589986
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to NGN
0.000000000113092824
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to COP
$0.000000000301148826
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to ZAR
R.0.000000000001364496
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to UAH
0.000000000003305916
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to TZS
T.Sh.0.0000000001931202
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to VES
Bs0.0000000000175278
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to CLP
$0.0000000000740412
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to PKR
Rs0.000000000022215504
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to KZT
0.000000000041345958
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to THB
฿0.000000000002541138
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to TWD
NT$0.000000000002427954
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to AED
د.إ0.000000000000288462
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to CHF
Fr0.00000000000006288
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to HKD
HK$0.000000000000610722
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to AMD
֏0.00000000003005664
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to MAD
.د.م0.000000000000731766
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to MXN
$0.000000000001460388
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to SAR
ريال0.00000000000029475
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to ETB
Br0.000000000012064314
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to KES
KSh0.000000000010151976
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to JOD
د.أ0.0000000000000557274
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to PLN
0.000000000000290034
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to RON
лв0.000000000000346626
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to SEK
kr0.000000000000749058
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to BGN
лв0.000000000000132834
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to HUF
Ft0.00000000002636637
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to CZK
0.000000000001660818
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to KWD
د.ك0.0000000000000241302
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to ILS
0.00000000000025545
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to BOB
Bs0.00000000000054234
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to AZN
0.00000000000013362
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to TJS
SM0.000000000000724692
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to GEL
0.000000000000213006
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to AOA
Kz0.00000000007171464
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to BHD
.د.ب0.0000000000000295536
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to BMD
$0.0000000000000786
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to DKK
kr0.000000000000509328
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to HNL
L0.000000000002065608
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to MUR
0.0000000000036156
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to NAD
$0.000000000001365282
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to NOK
kr0.000000000000798576
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to NZD
$0.000000000000138336
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to PAB
B/.0.0000000000000786
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to PGK
K0.000000000000335622
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to QAR
ر.ق0.000000000000286104
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to RSD
дин.0.000000000007995978
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to UZS
soʻm0.000000000935714136
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to ALL
L0.000000000006592182
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to ANG
ƒ0.000000000000140694
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to AWG
ƒ0.00000000000014148
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to BBD
$0.0000000000001572
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to BAM
KM0.00000000000013362
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to BIF
Fr0.0000000002317914
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to BND
$0.00000000000010218
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to BSD
$0.0000000000000786
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to JMD
$0.00000000001260351
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to KHR
0.000000000315662316
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to KMF
Fr0.0000000000334836
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to LAK
0.000000001708695618
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to LKR
රු0.000000000023962782
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to MDL
L0.000000000001344846
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to MGA
Ar0.0000000003540537
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to MOP
P0.0000000000006288
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to MVR
0.00000000000121044
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to MWK
MK0.00000000013622166
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to MZN
MT0.00000000000502647
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to NPR
रु0.00000000001113762
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to PYG
0.0000000005574312
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to RWF
Fr0.0000000001142058
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to SBD
$0.000000000000646092
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to SCR
0.000000000001079964
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to SRD
$0.00000000000303003
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to SVC
$0.000000000000686964
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to SZL
L0.00000000000136371
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to TMT
m0.0000000000002751
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to TND
د.ت0.0000000000002325774
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to TTD
$0.000000000000532122
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to UGX
Sh0.0000000002747856
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to XAF
Fr0.0000000000447234
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to XCD
$0.00000000000021222
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to XOF
Fr0.0000000000447234
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to XPF
Fr0.0000000000080958
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to BWP
P0.00000000000105717
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to BZD
$0.000000000000157986
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to CVE
$0.000000000007520448
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to DJF
Fr0.0000000000139908
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to DOP
$0.000000000005055552
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to DZD
د.ج0.00000000001027302
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to FJD
$0.000000000000179208
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to GNF
Fr0.000000000683427
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to GTQ
Q0.000000000000602076
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to GYD
$0.000000000016439976
1 GOLD BNB(GBNB) to ISK
kr0.0000000000099822

For a more in-depth understanding of GOLD BNB, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official GOLD BNB Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About GOLD BNB

How much is GOLD BNB (GBNB) worth today?
The live GBNB price in USD is 0.0000000000000786 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current GBNB to USD price?
The current price of GBNB to USD is $ 0.0000000000000786. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of GOLD BNB?
The market cap for GBNB is $ 0.00 USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of GBNB?
The circulating supply of GBNB is 0.00 USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of GBNB?
GBNB achieved an ATH price of 0.000000000003975821 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of GBNB?
GBNB saw an ATL price of 0.000000000000013105 USD.
What is the trading volume of GBNB?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for GBNB is $ 16.52K USD.
Will GBNB go higher this year?
GBNB might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out GBNB price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:27:27 (UTC+8)

GOLD BNB (GBNB) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-05 17:18:00Industry Updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00On-chain Data
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
11-04 15:40:43Industry Updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
11-04 13:21:37Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
11-04 05:28:00Industry Updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

