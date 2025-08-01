What is GENOME (GENOME)

GENOME is the utility and governance token of the GenomesDAO. The token is used for value transfer in the Genomes.io platform as well as being used for all payments and actions across the GenomesDAO infrastrcuture

GENOME Price Prediction

GENOME Price History

GENOME (GENOME) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of GENOME (GENOME) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GENOME token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy GENOME (GENOME)

GENOME to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About GENOME What is the price of GENOME (GENOME) today? The live price of GENOME (GENOME) is 0.00538 USD . What is the market cap of GENOME (GENOME)? The current market cap of GENOME is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of GENOME by its real-time market price of 0.00538 USD . What is the circulating supply of GENOME (GENOME)? The current circulating supply of GENOME (GENOME) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of GENOME (GENOME)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of GENOME (GENOME) is 0.06 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of GENOME (GENOME)? The 24-hour trading volume of GENOME (GENOME) is $ 61.47K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

