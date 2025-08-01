More About GEOD

GEOD Price Info

GEOD Whitepaper

GEOD Official Website

GEOD Tokenomics

GEOD Price Forecast

GEOD History

GEOD Buying Guide

GEOD-to-Fiat Currency Converter

GEOD Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

GEODNET Logo

GEODNET Price(GEOD)

GEODNET (GEOD) Live Price Chart

$0.1572
$0.1572$0.1572
+0.83%1D
USD

GEOD Live Price Data & Information

GEODNET (GEOD) is currently trading at 0.1572 USD with a market cap of 49.86M USD. GEOD to USD price is updated in real-time.

GEODNET Key Market Performance:

$ 77.63K USD
24-hour trading volume
+0.83%
GEODNET 24-hour price change
317.16M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the GEOD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GEOD price information.

GEOD Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of GEODNET for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.001294+0.83%
30 Days$ +0.0072+4.80%
60 Days$ -0.0321-16.96%
90 Days$ -0.0729-31.69%
GEODNET Price Change Today

Today, GEOD recorded a change of $ +0.001294 (+0.83%), reflecting its latest market activity.

GEODNET 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0072 (+4.80%), showing the token's short-term performance.

GEODNET 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, GEOD saw a change of $ -0.0321 (-16.96%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

GEODNET 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0729 (-31.69%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

GEOD Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of GEODNET: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.1547
$ 0.1547$ 0.1547

$ 0.1598
$ 0.1598$ 0.1598

$ 0.3899
$ 0.3899$ 0.3899

-0.20%

+0.83%

-3.62%

GEOD Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 49.86M
$ 49.86M$ 49.86M

$ 77.63K
$ 77.63K$ 77.63K

317.16M
317.16M 317.16M

What is GEODNET (GEOD)

GEODNET is a web3.0 blockchain-based highly-reliable RTK Network using DePIN principles. RTK (Real-Time Kinematics) enables a 100x improvement in position accuracy as compared to standalone GPS. GEODNET's global RTK Network naturally complements on-device sensors such as Cameras, LiDAR, and IMU's to power AI-based Autonomous Systems.

GEODNET is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your GEODNET investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check GEOD staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about GEODNET on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your GEODNET buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

GEODNET Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as GEODNET, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of GEOD? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our GEODNET price prediction page.

GEODNET Price History

Tracing GEOD's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing GEOD's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our GEODNET price history page.

GEODNET (GEOD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of GEODNET (GEOD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GEOD token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy GEODNET (GEOD)

Looking for how to buy GEODNET? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase GEODNET on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

GEOD to Local Currencies

1 GEOD to VND
4,136.718
1 GEOD to AUD
A$0.24366
1 GEOD to GBP
0.1179
1 GEOD to EUR
0.136764
1 GEOD to USD
$0.1572
1 GEOD to MYR
RM0.669672
1 GEOD to TRY
6.380748
1 GEOD to JPY
¥23.58
1 GEOD to ARS
ARS$215.637528
1 GEOD to RUB
12.747348
1 GEOD to INR
13.751856
1 GEOD to IDR
Rp2,577.048768
1 GEOD to KRW
219.24684
1 GEOD to PHP
9.138036
1 GEOD to EGP
￡E.7.633632
1 GEOD to BRL
R$0.88032
1 GEOD to CAD
C$0.216936
1 GEOD to BDT
19.206696
1 GEOD to NGN
240.734508
1 GEOD to UAH
6.553668
1 GEOD to VES
Bs19.3356
1 GEOD to CLP
$152.7984
1 GEOD to PKR
Rs44.531616
1 GEOD to KZT
85.480644
1 GEOD to THB
฿5.151444
1 GEOD to TWD
NT$4.703424
1 GEOD to AED
د.إ0.576924
1 GEOD to CHF
Fr0.127332
1 GEOD to HKD
HK$1.23402
1 GEOD to MAD
.د.م1.43052
1 GEOD to MXN
$2.96322
1 GEOD to PLN
0.587928
1 GEOD to RON
лв0.697968
1 GEOD to SEK
kr1.538988
1 GEOD to BGN
лв0.268812
1 GEOD to HUF
Ft55.0986
1 GEOD to CZK
3.384516
1 GEOD to KWD
د.ك0.0481032
1 GEOD to ILS
0.532908

GEODNET Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of GEODNET, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official GEODNET Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About GEODNET

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

GEOD
GEOD
USD
USD

1 GEOD = 0.1572 USD

Trade

GEODUSDT
$0.1572
$0.1572$0.1572
+0.76%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee