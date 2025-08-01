More About GFI

GFI Price Info

GFI Whitepaper

GFI Official Website

GFI Tokenomics

GFI Price Forecast

GFI History

GFI Buying Guide

GFI-to-Fiat Currency Converter

GFI Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Goldfinch Logo

Goldfinch Price(GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) Live Price Chart

$0.6431
$0.6431$0.6431
-6.94%1D
USD

GFI Live Price Data & Information

Goldfinch (GFI) is currently trading at 0.6434 USD with a market cap of 52.92M USD. GFI to USD price is updated in real-time.

Goldfinch Key Market Performance:

$ 63.84K USD
24-hour trading volume
-6.94%
Goldfinch 24-hour price change
82.25M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the GFI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GFI price information.

GFI Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Goldfinch for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.04796-6.94%
30 Days$ -0.0593-8.44%
60 Days$ -0.1636-20.28%
90 Days$ -0.2263-26.03%
Goldfinch Price Change Today

Today, GFI recorded a change of $ -0.04796 (-6.94%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Goldfinch 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0593 (-8.44%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Goldfinch 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, GFI saw a change of $ -0.1636 (-20.28%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Goldfinch 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.2263 (-26.03%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

GFI Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Goldfinch: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.6412
$ 0.6412$ 0.6412

$ 0.7187
$ 0.7187$ 0.7187

$ 5.3146
$ 5.3146$ 5.3146

-0.30%

-6.94%

-12.01%

GFI Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 52.92M
$ 52.92M$ 52.92M

$ 63.84K
$ 63.84K$ 63.84K

82.25M
82.25M 82.25M

What is Goldfinch (GFI)

Goldfinch is a decentralized credit protocol for crypto loans without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus” and using different types of off-chain collateral, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on more than just their crypto assets.

Goldfinch is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Goldfinch investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check GFI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Goldfinch on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Goldfinch buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Goldfinch Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Goldfinch, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of GFI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Goldfinch price prediction page.

Goldfinch Price History

Tracing GFI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing GFI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Goldfinch price history page.

Goldfinch (GFI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Goldfinch (GFI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GFI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Goldfinch (GFI)

Looking for how to buy Goldfinch? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Goldfinch on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

GFI to Local Currencies

1 GFI to VND
16,931.071
1 GFI to AUD
A$0.99727
1 GFI to GBP
0.48255
1 GFI to EUR
0.559758
1 GFI to USD
$0.6434
1 GFI to MYR
RM2.740884
1 GFI to TRY
26.167078
1 GFI to JPY
¥96.51
1 GFI to ARS
ARS$882.577516
1 GFI to RUB
52.173306
1 GFI to INR
56.284632
1 GFI to IDR
Rp10,547.539296
1 GFI to KRW
896.09535
1 GFI to PHP
37.420144
1 GFI to EGP
￡E.31.249938
1 GFI to BRL
R$3.60304
1 GFI to CAD
C$0.887892
1 GFI to BDT
78.610612
1 GFI to NGN
985.296326
1 GFI to UAH
26.823346
1 GFI to VES
Bs79.1382
1 GFI to CLP
$624.098
1 GFI to PKR
Rs182.416768
1 GFI to KZT
349.861618
1 GFI to THB
฿21.077784
1 GFI to TWD
NT$19.244094
1 GFI to AED
د.إ2.361278
1 GFI to CHF
Fr0.521154
1 GFI to HKD
HK$5.044256
1 GFI to MAD
.د.م5.867808
1 GFI to MXN
$12.140958
1 GFI to PLN
2.406316
1 GFI to RON
лв2.856696
1 GFI to SEK
kr6.298886
1 GFI to BGN
лв1.100214
1 GFI to HUF
Ft225.280076
1 GFI to CZK
13.845968
1 GFI to KWD
د.ك0.1968804
1 GFI to ILS
2.181126

Goldfinch Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Goldfinch, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Goldfinch Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Goldfinch

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

GFI
GFI
USD
USD

1 GFI = 0.6434 USD

Trade

GFIUSDT
$0.6434
$0.6434$0.6434
-1.08%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee