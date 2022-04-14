Goldfinch (GFI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Goldfinch (GFI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Goldfinch (GFI) Information Goldfinch is a decentralized credit protocol for crypto loans without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus” and using different types of off-chain collateral, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on more than just their crypto assets. Official Website: https://goldfinch.finance/ Whitepaper: https://goldfinch.finance/goldfinch_whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xdab396ccf3d84cf2d07c4454e10c8a6f5b008d2b Buy GFI Now!

Goldfinch (GFI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Goldfinch (GFI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 52.75M $ 52.75M $ 52.75M Total Supply: $ 114.29M $ 114.29M $ 114.29M Circulating Supply: $ 82.25M $ 82.25M $ 82.25M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 73.29M $ 73.29M $ 73.29M All-Time High: $ 5.3146 $ 5.3146 $ 5.3146 All-Time Low: $ 0.29285259754006365 $ 0.29285259754006365 $ 0.29285259754006365 Current Price: $ 0.6413 $ 0.6413 $ 0.6413 Learn more about Goldfinch (GFI) price

Goldfinch (GFI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Goldfinch (GFI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GFI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GFI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GFI's tokenomics, explore GFI token's live price!

