What is Grand Gangsta City (GGC)

Grand Gangsta City is an open-world Web3 game powered by Sei Network. Dive into a massive virtual city, complete missions, build your gang, and earn real rewards. Own vehicles, customize your character, and interact with a living world of NPCs and players. With blockchain tech, all your in-game assets are truly yours—secure, tradable, and decentralized.

Grand Gangsta City (GGC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Grand Gangsta City (GGC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GGC token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Grand Gangsta City What is the price of Grand Gangsta City (GGC) today? The live price of Grand Gangsta City (GGC) is 0.007917 USD . What is the market cap of Grand Gangsta City (GGC)? The current market cap of Grand Gangsta City is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of GGC by its real-time market price of 0.007917 USD . What is the circulating supply of Grand Gangsta City (GGC)? The current circulating supply of Grand Gangsta City (GGC) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Grand Gangsta City (GGC)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Grand Gangsta City (GGC) is 0.03 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Grand Gangsta City (GGC)? The 24-hour trading volume of Grand Gangsta City (GGC) is $ 325.53K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

