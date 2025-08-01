What is GHOAD (GHOAD)

Ghoad project is a meme and Ai coin on the Kaspa network (KRC20), blending fun, community engagement, and cutting-edge BlockDAG technology.

GHOAD is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your GHOAD investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check GHOAD staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about GHOAD on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your GHOAD buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

GHOAD Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as GHOAD, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of GHOAD? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our GHOAD price prediction page.

GHOAD Price History

Tracing GHOAD's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing GHOAD's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our GHOAD price history page.

GHOAD (GHOAD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of GHOAD (GHOAD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GHOAD token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy GHOAD (GHOAD)

Looking for how to buy GHOAD? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase GHOAD on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

GHOAD to Local Currencies

1 GHOAD to VND ₫ 5.668251 1 GHOAD to AUD A$ 0.00033387 1 GHOAD to GBP ￡ 0.00016155 1 GHOAD to EUR € 0.000187398 1 GHOAD to USD $ 0.0002154 1 GHOAD to MYR RM 0.000917604 1 GHOAD to TRY ₺ 0.008760318 1 GHOAD to JPY ¥ 0.03231 1 GHOAD to ARS ARS$ 0.295472796 1 GHOAD to RUB ₽ 0.017466786 1 GHOAD to INR ₹ 0.018843192 1 GHOAD to IDR Rp 3.531146976 1 GHOAD to KRW ₩ 0.29999835 1 GHOAD to PHP ₱ 0.012527664 1 GHOAD to EGP ￡E. 0.010461978 1 GHOAD to BRL R$ 0.00120624 1 GHOAD to CAD C$ 0.000297252 1 GHOAD to BDT ৳ 0.026317572 1 GHOAD to NGN ₦ 0.329861406 1 GHOAD to UAH ₴ 0.008980026 1 GHOAD to VES Bs 0.0264942 1 GHOAD to CLP $ 0.208938 1 GHOAD to PKR Rs 0.061070208 1 GHOAD to KZT ₸ 0.117128058 1 GHOAD to THB ฿ 0.007056504 1 GHOAD to TWD NT$ 0.006442614 1 GHOAD to AED د.إ 0.000790518 1 GHOAD to CHF Fr 0.000174474 1 GHOAD to HKD HK$ 0.001688736 1 GHOAD to MAD .د.م 0.001964448 1 GHOAD to MXN $ 0.004064598 1 GHOAD to PLN zł 0.000805596 1 GHOAD to RON лв 0.000956376 1 GHOAD to SEK kr 0.002108766 1 GHOAD to BGN лв 0.000368334 1 GHOAD to HUF Ft 0.075420156 1 GHOAD to CZK Kč 0.004635408 1 GHOAD to KWD د.ك 0.0000659124 1 GHOAD to ILS ₪ 0.000730206

GHOAD Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of GHOAD, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About GHOAD What is the price of GHOAD (GHOAD) today? The live price of GHOAD (GHOAD) is 0.0002154 USD . What is the market cap of GHOAD (GHOAD)? The current market cap of GHOAD is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of GHOAD by its real-time market price of 0.0002154 USD . What is the circulating supply of GHOAD (GHOAD)? The current circulating supply of GHOAD (GHOAD) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of GHOAD (GHOAD)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of GHOAD (GHOAD) is 0.00485 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of GHOAD (GHOAD)? The 24-hour trading volume of GHOAD (GHOAD) is $ 48.54K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!