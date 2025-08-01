What is GemHUB (GHUB)

The GemHUB Project (GHUB Token) is a core utility token designed for use within Poplus, a next-generation blockchain-based social platform. It aims to build a sustainable digital ecosystem driven by user participation. GHUB is used within the platform for rewarding user engagement, event participation, advertising, and content payments. Its precise, participation-based incentive structure encourages active user involvement and facilitates the onboarding of new participants into the ecosystem. Poplus serves as a Web3 communication hub connected with partners across various entertainment sectors such as gaming, broadcasting, and shopping, emphasizing real-time information sharing and transparent community management. Building on this foundation, GHUB is expanding into areas such as AI service integration, shopping linkage, and digital asset investment infrastructure, positioning itself as a key engine of intelligent platform growth. More than just a reward mechanism, GHUB is evolving into a future-oriented token model that applied social-driven user value. With a trustworthy partner network, it continues to foster the development of a sustainable Web3 ecosystem.

GemHUB (GHUB) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of GemHUB (GHUB) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GHUB token's extensive tokenomics now!

GHUB to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About GemHUB What is the price of GemHUB (GHUB) today? The live price of GemHUB (GHUB) is 0.05253 USD . What is the market cap of GemHUB (GHUB)? The current market cap of GemHUB is $ 5.71M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of GHUB by its real-time market price of 0.05253 USD . What is the circulating supply of GemHUB (GHUB)? The current circulating supply of GemHUB (GHUB) is 108.62M USD . What was the highest price of GemHUB (GHUB)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of GemHUB (GHUB) is 0.69988 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of GemHUB (GHUB)? The 24-hour trading volume of GemHUB (GHUB) is $ 96.35K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

