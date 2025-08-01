What is Giants Protocol (GIANTS)

Giants AI is an AI-powered platform delivering Web3 intelligence for safe, strategic investing—mitigating risk and maximizing returns with institutional-grade crypto analytics.

Giants Protocol is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



Giants Protocol (GIANTS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Giants Protocol (GIANTS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GIANTS token's extensive tokenomics now!

GIANTS to Local Currencies

1 GIANTS to VND ₫ 10.0654875 1 GIANTS to AUD A$ 0.000592875 1 GIANTS to GBP ￡ 0.000286875 1 GIANTS to EUR € 0.000332775 1 GIANTS to USD $ 0.0003825 1 GIANTS to MYR RM 0.00162945 1 GIANTS to TRY ₺ 0.015525675 1 GIANTS to JPY ¥ 0.057375 1 GIANTS to ARS ARS$ 0.52469055 1 GIANTS to RUB ₽ 0.031016925 1 GIANTS to INR ₹ 0.0334611 1 GIANTS to IDR Rp 6.2704908 1 GIANTS to KRW ₩ 0.5342148 1 GIANTS to PHP ₱ 0.022234725 1 GIANTS to EGP ￡E. 0.0185742 1 GIANTS to BRL R$ 0.002142 1 GIANTS to CAD C$ 0.00052785 1 GIANTS to BDT ৳ 0.04673385 1 GIANTS to NGN ₦ 0.585756675 1 GIANTS to UAH ₴ 0.015946425 1 GIANTS to VES Bs 0.0470475 1 GIANTS to CLP $ 0.37179 1 GIANTS to PKR Rs 0.1083546 1 GIANTS to KZT ₸ 0.207992025 1 GIANTS to THB ฿ 0.012534525 1 GIANTS to TWD NT$ 0.0114444 1 GIANTS to AED د.إ 0.001403775 1 GIANTS to CHF Fr 0.000309825 1 GIANTS to HKD HK$ 0.003002625 1 GIANTS to MAD .د.م 0.00348075 1 GIANTS to MXN $ 0.007210125 1 GIANTS to PLN zł 0.00143055 1 GIANTS to RON лв 0.0016983 1 GIANTS to SEK kr 0.003744675 1 GIANTS to BGN лв 0.000654075 1 GIANTS to HUF Ft 0.13402035 1 GIANTS to CZK Kč 0.008235225 1 GIANTS to KWD د.ك 0.000117045 1 GIANTS to ILS ₪ 0.001296675

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Giants Protocol What is the price of Giants Protocol (GIANTS) today? The live price of Giants Protocol (GIANTS) is 0.0003825 USD . What is the market cap of Giants Protocol (GIANTS)? The current market cap of Giants Protocol is $ 2.47M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of GIANTS by its real-time market price of 0.0003825 USD . What is the circulating supply of Giants Protocol (GIANTS)? The current circulating supply of Giants Protocol (GIANTS) is 6.47B USD . What was the highest price of Giants Protocol (GIANTS)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Giants Protocol (GIANTS) is 0.0015 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Giants Protocol (GIANTS)? The 24-hour trading volume of Giants Protocol (GIANTS) is $ 55.04K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

