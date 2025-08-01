More About GIANTS

Giants Protocol Logo

Giants Protocol Price(GIANTS)

Giants Protocol (GIANTS) Live Price Chart

GIANTS Live Price Data & Information

Giants Protocol (GIANTS) is currently trading at 0.0003825 USD with a market cap of 2.47M USD. GIANTS to USD price is updated in real-time.

Giants Protocol Key Market Performance:

$ 55.04K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.64%
Giants Protocol 24-hour price change
6.47B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the GIANTS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GIANTS price information.

GIANTS Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Giants Protocol for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000002464-0.64%
30 Days$ +0.0001825+91.25%
60 Days$ +0.0001825+91.25%
90 Days$ +0.0001825+91.25%
Giants Protocol Price Change Today

Today, GIANTS recorded a change of $ -0.000002464 (-0.64%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Giants Protocol 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0001825 (+91.25%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Giants Protocol 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, GIANTS saw a change of $ +0.0001825 (+91.25%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Giants Protocol 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0001825 (+91.25%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

GIANTS Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Giants Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

GIANTS Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 2.47M
$ 2.47M$ 2.47M

$ 55.04K
$ 55.04K$ 55.04K

6.47B
6.47B 6.47B

What is Giants Protocol (GIANTS)

Giants AI is an AI-powered platform delivering Web3 intelligence for safe, strategic investing—mitigating risk and maximizing returns with institutional-grade crypto analytics.

Giants Protocol is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Giants Protocol investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check GIANTS staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Giants Protocol on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Giants Protocol buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Giants Protocol Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Giants Protocol, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of GIANTS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Giants Protocol price prediction page.

Giants Protocol Price History

Tracing GIANTS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing GIANTS's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Giants Protocol price history page.

Giants Protocol (GIANTS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Giants Protocol (GIANTS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GIANTS token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Giants Protocol (GIANTS)

Looking for how to buy Giants Protocol? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Giants Protocol on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

Giants Protocol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Giants Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Giants Protocol Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Giants Protocol

Disclaimer

