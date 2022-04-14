Ginnan the Cat (GINNAN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Ginnan the Cat (GINNAN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Ginnan the Cat (GINNAN) Information
Ginnan The Cat. Brother of Doge.
Official Website: https://www.ginnan.com
Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/GinNabffZL4fUj9Vactxha74GDAW8kDPGaHqMtMzps2f

Ginnan the Cat (GINNAN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ginnan the Cat (GINNAN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap: $ 416.48K
Total Supply: $ 6.90T
Circulating Supply: $ 6.90T
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 416.48K
All-Time High: $ 0.000011999
All-Time Low: $ 0.000000035147351519
Current Price: $ 0.00000006036

Ginnan the Cat (GINNAN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Ginnan the Cat (GINNAN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply: The maximum number of GINNAN tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GINNAN tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

