Moonbeam Logo

Moonbeam Price(GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) Live Price Chart

GLMR Live Price Data & Information

Moonbeam (GLMR) is currently trading at 0.06856 USD with a market cap of 68.29M USD. GLMR to USD price is updated in real-time.

Moonbeam Key Market Performance:

$ 557.96K USD
24-hour trading volume
-3.00%
Moonbeam 24-hour price change
996.09M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the GLMR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GLMR price information.

GLMR Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Moonbeam for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0021198-3.00%
30 Days$ +0.00801+13.22%
60 Days$ -0.0105-13.29%
90 Days$ -0.01445-17.41%
Moonbeam Price Change Today

Today, GLMR recorded a change of $ -0.0021198 (-3.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Moonbeam 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00801 (+13.22%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Moonbeam 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, GLMR saw a change of $ -0.0105 (-13.29%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Moonbeam 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.01445 (-17.41%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

GLMR Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Moonbeam: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

GLMR Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 68.29M
$ 68.29M$ 68.29M

$ 557.96K
$ 557.96K$ 557.96K

996.09M
996.09M 996.09M

What is Moonbeam (GLMR)

Moonbeam is an EVM-compatible and substrate-based blockchain, which operates as a Polkadot parachain. Glimmer (GLMR) is the utility and governance token of the network, users can participate in governance, paying transaction fees, earning rewards through providing liquidity, and staking.

Moonbeam Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Moonbeam, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of GLMR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Moonbeam price prediction page.

Moonbeam Price History

Tracing GLMR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing GLMR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Moonbeam price history page.

Moonbeam (GLMR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Moonbeam (GLMR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GLMR token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Moonbeam (GLMR)

Moonbeam Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Moonbeam, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Moonbeam Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Moonbeam

Disclaimer

