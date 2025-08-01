More About GLQ

GraphLinq Logo

GraphLinq Price(GLQ)

GraphLinq (GLQ) Live Price Chart

$0.018539
$0.018539$0.018539
-4.63%1D
USD

GLQ Live Price Data & Information

GraphLinq (GLQ) is currently trading at 0.018539 USD with a market cap of 6.30M USD. GLQ to USD price is updated in real-time.

GraphLinq Key Market Performance:

$ 78.53K USD
24-hour trading volume
-4.63%
GraphLinq 24-hour price change
340.00M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the GLQ to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GLQ price information.

GLQ Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of GraphLinq for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00090003-4.63%
30 Days$ +0.001302+7.55%
60 Days$ -0.007029-27.50%
90 Days$ -0.014462-43.83%
GraphLinq Price Change Today

Today, GLQ recorded a change of $ -0.00090003 (-4.63%), reflecting its latest market activity.

GraphLinq 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.001302 (+7.55%), showing the token's short-term performance.

GraphLinq 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, GLQ saw a change of $ -0.007029 (-27.50%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

GraphLinq 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.014462 (-43.83%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

GLQ Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of GraphLinq: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.01852
$ 0.01852$ 0.01852

$ 0.02084
$ 0.02084$ 0.02084

$ 0.2
$ 0.2$ 0.2

-0.58%

-4.63%

-20.29%

GLQ Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 6.30M
$ 6.30M$ 6.30M

$ 78.53K
$ 78.53K$ 78.53K

340.00M
340.00M 340.00M

What is GraphLinq (GLQ)

GLQ is the native token for the Graphlinq ecosystem built on top of Ethereum (ERC20). GLQ will be used to run a graph on the platform's test net or main net to execute different processes over the blockchain to automate tasks, triggering events, and much more. GLQ will have more use cases as the ecosystem grows, as mentioned in Graphlinq's Documentation.

GraphLinq is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your GraphLinq investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check GLQ staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about GraphLinq on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your GraphLinq buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

GraphLinq Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as GraphLinq, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of GLQ? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our GraphLinq price prediction page.

GraphLinq Price History

Tracing GLQ's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing GLQ's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our GraphLinq price history page.

GraphLinq (GLQ) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of GraphLinq (GLQ) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GLQ token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy GraphLinq (GLQ)

Looking for how to buy GraphLinq? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase GraphLinq on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

GLQ to Local Currencies

1 GLQ to VND
487.853785
1 GLQ to AUD
A$0.02873545
1 GLQ to GBP
0.01390425
1 GLQ to EUR
0.01612893
1 GLQ to USD
$0.018539
1 GLQ to MYR
RM0.07897614
1 GLQ to TRY
0.75398113
1 GLQ to JPY
¥2.78085
1 GLQ to ARS
ARS$25.43068786
1 GLQ to RUB
1.50332751
1 GLQ to INR
1.62179172
1 GLQ to IDR
Rp303.91798416
1 GLQ to KRW
25.82019225
1 GLQ to PHP
1.07822824
1 GLQ to EGP
￡E.0.90043923
1 GLQ to BRL
R$0.1038184
1 GLQ to CAD
C$0.02558382
1 GLQ to BDT
2.26509502
1 GLQ to NGN
28.39043921
1 GLQ to UAH
0.77289091
1 GLQ to VES
Bs2.280297
1 GLQ to CLP
$17.98283
1 GLQ to PKR
Rs5.25617728
1 GLQ to KZT
10.08095203
1 GLQ to THB
฿0.60733764
1 GLQ to TWD
NT$0.55450149
1 GLQ to AED
د.إ0.06803813
1 GLQ to CHF
Fr0.01501659
1 GLQ to HKD
HK$0.14534576
1 GLQ to MAD
.د.م0.16907568
1 GLQ to MXN
$0.34983093
1 GLQ to PLN
0.06933586
1 GLQ to RON
лв0.08231316
1 GLQ to SEK
kr0.18149681
1 GLQ to BGN
лв0.03170169
1 GLQ to HUF
Ft6.49124546
1 GLQ to CZK
0.39895928
1 GLQ to KWD
د.ك0.005672934
1 GLQ to ILS
0.06284721

GraphLinq Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of GraphLinq, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official GraphLinq Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About GraphLinq

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

