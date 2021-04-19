GraphLinq (GLQ) Tokenomics Discover key insights into GraphLinq (GLQ), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

GraphLinq (GLQ) Information GLQ is the native token for the Graphlinq ecosystem built on top of Ethereum (ERC20). GLQ will be used to run a graph on the platform's test net or main net to execute different processes over the blockchain to automate tasks, triggering events, and much more. GLQ will have more use cases as the ecosystem grows, as mentioned in Graphlinq's Documentation. Official Website: https://graphlinq.io/ Whitepaper: https://graphlinq.io/whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://explorer.graphlinq.io/ Buy GLQ Now!

GraphLinq (GLQ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for GraphLinq (GLQ), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 5.97M $ 5.97M $ 5.97M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 340.00M $ 340.00M $ 340.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.2 $ 0.2 $ 0.2 All-Time Low: $ 0.00118026196749609 $ 0.00118026196749609 $ 0.00118026196749609 Current Price: $ 0.017565 $ 0.017565 $ 0.017565 Learn more about GraphLinq (GLQ) price

GraphLinq (GLQ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of GraphLinq (GLQ) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GLQ tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GLQ tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GLQ's tokenomics, explore GLQ token's live price!

