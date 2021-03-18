GAMEE (GMEE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into GAMEE (GMEE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

GAMEE (GMEE) Information The GAMEE token (GMEE) is an ERC-20 utility token. It is used for game purchases, DAO governance, and access across the GAMEE ecosystem, most notably in the Arc8 mobile gaming application. Official Website: https://www.gamee.com/ Whitepaper: https://wiki.gamee.com/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xd9016a907dc0ecfa3ca425ab20b6b785b42f2373 Buy GMEE Now!

GAMEE (GMEE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for GAMEE (GMEE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.65M $ 2.65M $ 2.65M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 1.68B $ 1.68B $ 1.68B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.958 $ 0.958 $ 0.958 All-Time Low: $ 0.001355949856802306 $ 0.001355949856802306 $ 0.001355949856802306 Current Price: $ 0.00158 $ 0.00158 $ 0.00158 Learn more about GAMEE (GMEE) price

GAMEE (GMEE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of GAMEE (GMEE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GMEE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GMEE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GMEE's tokenomics, explore GMEE token's live price!

