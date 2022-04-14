Giant Mammoth (GMMT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Giant Mammoth (GMMT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Giant Mammoth (GMMT) Information Giant Mammoth Chain (GMMT) solves the problem of scalability and security and builds a high-level network. It is designed for applications that build their own chain, including higher speeds and lower network gas costs than before, EVM compatibility, and risk mitigation. Official Website: https://mammothlabs.io/ Whitepaper: https://gmmtchain.io/whitepaper/giant_mammoth_whitepaper_en.pdf Block Explorer: https://scan.gmmtchain.io/ Buy GMMT Now!

Giant Mammoth (GMMT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Giant Mammoth (GMMT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 6.03M $ 6.03M $ 6.03M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 1.71B $ 1.71B $ 1.71B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 3.375 $ 3.375 $ 3.375 All-Time Low: $ 0.003128621958182126 $ 0.003128621958182126 $ 0.003128621958182126 Current Price: $ 0.00352 $ 0.00352 $ 0.00352 Learn more about Giant Mammoth (GMMT) price

Giant Mammoth (GMMT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Giant Mammoth (GMMT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GMMT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GMMT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GMMT's tokenomics, explore GMMT token's live price!

