THE GAME COMPANY (GMRT) Information The Game Company ($GMRT) is a next-generation gaming ecosystem that merges Web3 technology with traditional gaming, creating an immersive, decentralized, and lag-free cloud gaming experience. Our platform enables players to access AAA titles from Steam, Epic Games, and other major publishers without downloads or installations—directly playable on any device. Official Website: https://thegamecompany.ai/ Whitepaper: https://docsend.com/view/cej7bgnnqe7w4yxk Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0x6967f0974d76d34e140cae27efea32cdf546b58e Buy GMRT Now!

THE GAME COMPANY (GMRT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for THE GAME COMPANY (GMRT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 901.54K $ 901.54K $ 901.54K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 253.24M $ 253.24M $ 253.24M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.56M $ 3.56M $ 3.56M All-Time High: $ 0.6 $ 0.6 $ 0.6 All-Time Low: $ 0.003627166103272436 $ 0.003627166103272436 $ 0.003627166103272436 Current Price: $ 0.00356 $ 0.00356 $ 0.00356 Learn more about THE GAME COMPANY (GMRT) price

THE GAME COMPANY (GMRT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of THE GAME COMPANY (GMRT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GMRT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GMRT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GMRT's tokenomics, explore GMRT token's live price!

