What is GMX (GMX)

GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange that supports low swap fees and zero price impact trades.

GMX is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your GMX investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



GMX (GMX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of GMX (GMX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GMX token's extensive tokenomics now!

GMX to Local Currencies

1 GMX to USD $ 12.84

GMX Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of GMX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About GMX What is the price of GMX (GMX) today? The live price of GMX (GMX) is 12.84 USD . What is the market cap of GMX (GMX)? The current market cap of GMX is $ 131.43M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of GMX by its real-time market price of 12.84 USD . What is the circulating supply of GMX (GMX)? The current circulating supply of GMX (GMX) is 10.24M USD . What was the highest price of GMX (GMX)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of GMX (GMX) is 91.2 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of GMX (GMX)? The 24-hour trading volume of GMX (GMX) is $ 735.85K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

