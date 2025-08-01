More About GMX

GMX (GMX) Live Price Chart

$12.88
$12.88$12.88
-0.69%1D
USD

GMX Live Price Data & Information

GMX (GMX) is currently trading at 12.84 USD with a market cap of 131.43M USD. GMX to USD price is updated in real-time.

GMX Key Market Performance:

$ 735.85K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.69%
GMX 24-hour price change
10.24M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the GMX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GMX price information.

GMX Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of GMX for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0895-0.69%
30 Days$ -0.35-2.66%
60 Days$ -2.1-14.06%
90 Days$ -1.36-9.58%
GMX Price Change Today

Today, GMX recorded a change of $ -0.0895 (-0.69%), reflecting its latest market activity.

GMX 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.35 (-2.66%), showing the token's short-term performance.

GMX 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, GMX saw a change of $ -2.1 (-14.06%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

GMX 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -1.36 (-9.58%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

GMX Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of GMX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 12.67
$ 12.67$ 12.67

$ 13.46
$ 13.46$ 13.46

$ 91.2
$ 91.2$ 91.2

-1.08%

-0.69%

-2.58%

GMX Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 131.43M
$ 131.43M$ 131.43M

$ 735.85K
$ 735.85K$ 735.85K

10.24M
10.24M 10.24M

What is GMX (GMX)

GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange that supports low swap fees and zero price impact trades.

GMX is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your GMX investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check GMX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about GMX on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your GMX buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

GMX Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as GMX, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of GMX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our GMX price prediction page.

GMX Price History

Tracing GMX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing GMX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our GMX price history page.

GMX (GMX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of GMX (GMX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GMX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy GMX (GMX)

Looking for how to buy GMX? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase GMX on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

GMX to Local Currencies

1 GMX to VND
337,884.6
1 GMX to AUD
A$19.902
1 GMX to GBP
9.63
1 GMX to EUR
11.1708
1 GMX to USD
$12.84
1 GMX to MYR
RM54.6984
1 GMX to TRY
521.1756
1 GMX to JPY
¥1,926
1 GMX to ARS
ARS$17,613.1416
1 GMX to RUB
1,041.1956
1 GMX to INR
1,123.2432
1 GMX to IDR
Rp210,491.7696
1 GMX to KRW
17,932.8576
1 GMX to PHP
746.3892
1 GMX to EGP
￡E.623.5104
1 GMX to BRL
R$71.904
1 GMX to CAD
C$17.7192
1 GMX to BDT
1,568.7912
1 GMX to NGN
19,663.0476
1 GMX to UAH
535.2996
1 GMX to VES
Bs1,579.32
1 GMX to CLP
$12,480.48
1 GMX to PKR
Rs3,637.3152
1 GMX to KZT
6,982.0068
1 GMX to THB
฿420.7668
1 GMX to TWD
NT$384.1728
1 GMX to AED
د.إ47.1228
1 GMX to CHF
Fr10.4004
1 GMX to HKD
HK$100.794
1 GMX to MAD
.د.م116.844
1 GMX to MXN
$242.034
1 GMX to PLN
48.0216
1 GMX to RON
лв57.0096
1 GMX to SEK
kr125.7036
1 GMX to BGN
лв21.9564
1 GMX to HUF
Ft4,498.8792
1 GMX to CZK
276.4452
1 GMX to KWD
د.ك3.92904
1 GMX to ILS
43.5276

GMX Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of GMX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official GMX Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About GMX

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an "as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC's control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

