Gnosis Logo

Gnosis Price(GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) Live Price Chart

-1.81%1D
USD

GNO Live Price Data & Information

Gnosis (GNO) is currently trading at 126.74 USD with a market cap of 334.47M USD. GNO to USD price is updated in real-time.

Gnosis Key Market Performance:

$ 199.22K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.81%
Gnosis 24-hour price change
2.64M USD
Circulating supply

GNO Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Gnosis for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -2.3372-1.81%
30 Days$ +21.01+19.87%
60 Days$ -3.69-2.83%
90 Days$ +13.01+11.43%
Gnosis Price Change Today

Today, GNO recorded a change of $ -2.3372 (-1.81%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Gnosis 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +21.01 (+19.87%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Gnosis 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, GNO saw a change of $ -3.69 (-2.83%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Gnosis 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +13.01 (+11.43%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

GNO Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Gnosis: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

+0.06%

-1.81%

-12.24%

GNO Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Gnosis (GNO)

Gnosis Chain is one of the first Ethereum sidechains and has stayed true to its values. It consists of a variety of products, including Gnosis Safe, Gnosis Protocol and GnosisDAO, allowing users to create, trade, and hold digital assets on Ethereum.

Gnosis Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Gnosis, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of GNO? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050?

Gnosis Price History

Tracing GNO's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing GNO's potential future trajectory.

Gnosis (GNO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Gnosis (GNO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy.

How to buy Gnosis (GNO)

GNO to Local Currencies

1 GNO to VND
3,335,163.1
1 GNO to AUD
A$196.447
1 GNO to GBP
95.055
1 GNO to EUR
110.2638
1 GNO to USD
$126.74
1 GNO to MYR
RM539.9124
1 GNO to TRY
5,154.5158
1 GNO to JPY
¥19,011
1 GNO to ARS
ARS$173,854.3276
1 GNO to RUB
10,277.3466
1 GNO to INR
11,087.2152
1 GNO to IDR
Rp2,077,704.5856
1 GNO to KRW
176,517.135
1 GNO to PHP
7,371.1984
1 GNO to EGP
￡E.6,155.7618
1 GNO to BRL
R$709.744
1 GNO to CAD
C$174.9012
1 GNO to BDT
15,485.0932
1 GNO to NGN
194,088.3686
1 GNO to UAH
5,283.7906
1 GNO to VES
Bs15,589.02
1 GNO to CLP
$122,937.8
1 GNO to PKR
Rs35,933.3248
1 GNO to KZT
68,917.4098
1 GNO to THB
฿4,152.0024
1 GNO to TWD
NT$3,790.7934
1 GNO to AED
د.إ465.1358
1 GNO to CHF
Fr102.6594
1 GNO to HKD
HK$993.6416
1 GNO to MAD
.د.م1,155.8688
1 GNO to MXN
$2,391.5838
1 GNO to PLN
474.0076
1 GNO to RON
лв562.7256
1 GNO to SEK
kr1,240.7846
1 GNO to BGN
лв216.7254
1 GNO to HUF
Ft44,376.7436
1 GNO to CZK
2,727.4448
1 GNO to KWD
د.ك38.78244
1 GNO to ILS
429.6486

Gnosis Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Gnosis, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Gnosis Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Gnosis

Disclaimer

