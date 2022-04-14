Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) Tokenomics
Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) Information
Goatseus Maximus is a meme coin on the Solana chain.
Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) is a memecoin on the Solana blockchain, closely associated with the Truth Terminal AI chatbot, which actively promotes the token and its community-driven narrative. Below is a comprehensive analysis of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, based strictly on available source-verified information.
Issuance Mechanism
- Blockchain: Solana
- Token Type: SPL (Solana Program Library) token
- Creation: GOAT was launched as a memecoin, with its inception and initial distribution driven by the Truth Terminal AI and its community. There is no evidence of a complex or staged issuance mechanism such as mining, staking, or algorithmic emissions. The token was created and distributed in a single event, typical of many memecoins.
Allocation Mechanism
- Initial Distribution: The token was distributed at launch, with allocations to the community, the Truth Terminal AI, and its founder. There is no evidence of a private sale, public sale, or structured fundraising round.
- Founder Holdings: Andy Ayrey, the founder of Truth Terminal, disclosed holding 1.25 million GOAT tokens, received as gifts and not actively traded.
- AI Wallet: The Truth Terminal AI wallet holds a significant amount of GOAT, with plans to transfer these holdings to a legal entity (such as a trust) for governance and transparency.
- No Structured Vesting: There is no indication of a formal vesting or staged release for team, advisors, or investors. The distribution appears to be immediate and transparent, with the majority of tokens circulating freely.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: GOAT is a pure memecoin with no intrinsic utility beyond transferability on Solana. It is not used for governance, staking, or as a medium of exchange within a specific dApp ecosystem.
- Community Engagement: The main incentive is community participation and engagement with the Truth Terminal AI. The AI's activity and social media presence drive interest and adoption, creating a recursive loop of attention and meme propagation.
- No Staking or Rewards: There are no staking, yield farming, or liquidity mining incentives. The token's value is derived from its meme status and the viral marketing efforts of the Truth Terminal AI and its community.
Locking Mechanism
- No Locking or Vesting: There is no evidence of a token locking mechanism, vesting schedule, or time-based restrictions on transfers. All tokens are freely tradable upon receipt.
- Founder and AI Wallets: While the founder and AI wallets have committed not to trade their holdings until a transparent governance process is established, this is a voluntary commitment rather than a technical lock enforced by smart contracts.
Unlocking Time
- Immediate Circulation: All tokens are unlocked and in circulation from launch. There is no scheduled unlocking or phased release.
- Future Governance: The founder has indicated that no changes will be made to the AI wallet's holdings until a transparent governance process is in place, but this is a matter of policy, not a technical lock.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Single event on Solana; no mining or staged emissions
|Allocation
|Community, Truth Terminal AI, founder (1.25M GOAT as gifts); no structured vesting
|Usage/Incentives
|Meme propagation, community engagement; no staking, governance, or utility
|Locking
|None; all tokens freely tradable; voluntary holding by founder and AI
|Unlocking
|Immediate; no scheduled unlocks or vesting
Additional Context and Implications
- Market Behavior: As a memecoin, GOAT's price and adoption are highly sensitive to social media trends, influencer activity, and viral marketing, rather than fundamental utility or technical innovation.
- Governance: The founder's commitment to future governance and transparency may introduce new mechanisms, but as of now, there are no technical or contractual restrictions on token movement.
- Risks: The lack of structured vesting or locking increases the risk of large holders selling, which could lead to price volatility. However, the founder's public commitment to transparency and non-intervention may help mitigate some concerns.
References
- Goatseus Maximus on IQ Wiki
- Kraken GOAT Price Page
- CoinGecko GOAT
- Bitget: How GOAT Works
- Truth Terminal Founder Discloses Holdings
In conclusion: Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) exemplifies the memecoin ethos—community-driven, viral, and unconstrained by traditional tokenomics structures. Its economics are simple: immediate, unrestricted distribution, with value derived from narrative and social engagement rather than technical or financial utility.
Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GOAT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GOAT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) Price History
Analyzing the price history of GOAT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
