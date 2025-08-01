More About GOATS

GOATS Price Info

GOATS Whitepaper

GOATS Official Website

GOATS Tokenomics

GOATS Price Forecast

GOATS History

GOATS Buying Guide

GOATS-to-Fiat Currency Converter

GOATS Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

GOATS Logo

GOATS Price(GOATS)

GOATS (GOATS) Live Price Chart

$0.00006776
$0.00006776$0.00006776
+1.98%1D
USD

GOATS Live Price Data & Information

GOATS (GOATS) is currently trading at 0.00006776 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. GOATS to USD price is updated in real-time.

GOATS Key Market Performance:

$ 230.98K USD
24-hour trading volume
+1.98%
GOATS 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the GOATS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GOATS price information.

GOATS Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of GOATS for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0000013156+1.98%
30 Days$ +0.00000611+9.91%
60 Days$ -0.00001917-22.06%
90 Days$ -0.00001733-20.37%
GOATS Price Change Today

Today, GOATS recorded a change of $ +0.0000013156 (+1.98%), reflecting its latest market activity.

GOATS 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00000611 (+9.91%), showing the token's short-term performance.

GOATS 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, GOATS saw a change of $ -0.00001917 (-22.06%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

GOATS 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00001733 (-20.37%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

GOATS Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of GOATS: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.00006471
$ 0.00006471$ 0.00006471

$ 0.00006808
$ 0.00006808$ 0.00006808

$ 0.002954
$ 0.002954$ 0.002954

-0.05%

+1.98%

-1.03%

GOATS Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 230.98K
$ 230.98K$ 230.98K

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is GOATS (GOATS)

GOATS is a Memefication Gaming Platform, where fun and fortune meet on TON. GOATS offers a vast library of games where users can play with $GOATS, get $GOATS and earn real $TON.

GOATS is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your GOATS investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check GOATS staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about GOATS on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your GOATS buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

GOATS Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as GOATS, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of GOATS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our GOATS price prediction page.

GOATS Price History

Tracing GOATS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing GOATS's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our GOATS price history page.

GOATS (GOATS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of GOATS (GOATS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GOATS token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy GOATS (GOATS)

Looking for how to buy GOATS? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase GOATS on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

GOATS to Local Currencies

1 GOATS to VND
1.7831044
1 GOATS to AUD
A$0.000105028
1 GOATS to GBP
0.00005082
1 GOATS to EUR
0.0000589512
1 GOATS to USD
$0.00006776
1 GOATS to MYR
RM0.0002886576
1 GOATS to TRY
0.0027503784
1 GOATS to JPY
¥0.010164
1 GOATS to ARS
ARS$0.0929491024
1 GOATS to RUB
0.0054946584
1 GOATS to INR
0.0059276448
1 GOATS to IDR
Rp1.1108194944
1 GOATS to KRW
0.0946363264
1 GOATS to PHP
0.0039388888
1 GOATS to EGP
￡E.0.0032904256
1 GOATS to BRL
R$0.000379456
1 GOATS to CAD
C$0.0000935088
1 GOATS to BDT
0.0082789168
1 GOATS to NGN
0.1037669864
1 GOATS to UAH
0.0028249144
1 GOATS to VES
Bs0.00833448
1 GOATS to CLP
$0.06586272
1 GOATS to PKR
Rs0.0191950528
1 GOATS to KZT
0.0368458552
1 GOATS to THB
฿0.0022204952
1 GOATS to TWD
NT$0.0020273792
1 GOATS to AED
د.إ0.0002486792
1 GOATS to CHF
Fr0.0000548856
1 GOATS to HKD
HK$0.000531916
1 GOATS to MAD
.د.م0.000616616
1 GOATS to MXN
$0.001277276
1 GOATS to PLN
0.0002534224
1 GOATS to RON
лв0.0003008544
1 GOATS to SEK
kr0.0006633704
1 GOATS to BGN
лв0.0001158696
1 GOATS to HUF
Ft0.0237417488
1 GOATS to CZK
0.0014588728
1 GOATS to KWD
د.ك0.00002073456
1 GOATS to ILS
0.0002297064

GOATS Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of GOATS, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official GOATS Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About GOATS

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

GOATS
GOATS
USD
USD

1 GOATS = 0.00006776 USD

Trade

GOATSUSDT
$0.00006776
$0.00006776$0.00006776
+2.27%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee