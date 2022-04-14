GOATS (GOATS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into GOATS (GOATS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

GOATS (GOATS) Information GOATS is a Memefication Gaming Platform, where fun and fortune meet on TON. GOATS offers a vast library of games where users can play with $GOATS, get $GOATS and earn real $TON. Official Website: https://ton.goatsbot.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://tonviewer.com/EQC2CUQqMJuVkO_ioXE9MvW9ckNBuxqFB7Xce7BgwFnWagem Block Explorer: https://tonscan.org/jetton/EQC2CUQqMJuVkO_ioXE9MvW9ckNBuxqFB7Xce7BgwFnWagem Buy GOATS Now!

GOATS (GOATS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for GOATS (GOATS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 20.00B $ 20.00B $ 20.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.28M $ 1.28M $ 1.28M All-Time High: $ 0.002954 $ 0.002954 $ 0.002954 All-Time Low: $ 0.000059608192895616 $ 0.000059608192895616 $ 0.000059608192895616 Current Price: $ 0.00006405 $ 0.00006405 $ 0.00006405 Learn more about GOATS (GOATS) price

GOATS (GOATS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of GOATS (GOATS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GOATS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GOATS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GOATS's tokenomics, explore GOATS token's live price!

