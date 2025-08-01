What is GOB (GOB)

GOB originated from the Goblintown NFT collection, known for its distinctive art and cultural impact. The token extends this IP into the Solana ecosystem, combining NFT heritage with memecoin dynamics to build a community-driven asset aimed at long-term engagement and value creation.

GOB is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your GOB investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check GOB staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about GOB on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your GOB buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

GOB Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as GOB, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of GOB? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our GOB price prediction page.

GOB Price History

Tracing GOB's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing GOB's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our GOB price history page.

GOB (GOB) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of GOB (GOB) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GOB token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy GOB (GOB)

Looking for how to buy GOB? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase GOB on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

GOB to Local Currencies

1 GOB to VND ₫ 6.94716 1 GOB to AUD A$ 0.0004092 1 GOB to GBP ￡ 0.000198 1 GOB to EUR € 0.00022968 1 GOB to USD $ 0.000264 1 GOB to MYR RM 0.00112464 1 GOB to TRY ₺ 0.01073688 1 GOB to JPY ¥ 0.0396 1 GOB to ARS ARS$ 0.36213936 1 GOB to RUB ₽ 0.02140776 1 GOB to INR ₹ 0.02309472 1 GOB to IDR Rp 4.32786816 1 GOB to KRW ₩ 0.367686 1 GOB to PHP ₱ 0.01535424 1 GOB to EGP ￡E. 0.01282248 1 GOB to BRL R$ 0.0014784 1 GOB to CAD C$ 0.00036432 1 GOB to BDT ৳ 0.03225552 1 GOB to NGN ₦ 0.40428696 1 GOB to UAH ₴ 0.01100616 1 GOB to VES Bs 0.032472 1 GOB to CLP $ 0.25608 1 GOB to PKR Rs 0.07484928 1 GOB to KZT ₸ 0.14355528 1 GOB to THB ฿ 0.00864864 1 GOB to TWD NT$ 0.00789624 1 GOB to AED د.إ 0.00096888 1 GOB to CHF Fr 0.00021384 1 GOB to HKD HK$ 0.00206976 1 GOB to MAD .د.م 0.00240768 1 GOB to MXN $ 0.00498168 1 GOB to PLN zł 0.00098736 1 GOB to RON лв 0.00117216 1 GOB to SEK kr 0.00258456 1 GOB to BGN лв 0.00045144 1 GOB to HUF Ft 0.09243696 1 GOB to CZK Kč 0.00568128 1 GOB to KWD د.ك 0.000080784 1 GOB to ILS ₪ 0.00089496

GOB Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of GOB, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About GOB What is the price of GOB (GOB) today? The live price of GOB (GOB) is 0.000264 USD . What is the market cap of GOB (GOB)? The current market cap of GOB is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of GOB by its real-time market price of 0.000264 USD . What is the circulating supply of GOB (GOB)? The current circulating supply of GOB (GOB) is -- USD . What was the highest price of GOB (GOB)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of GOB (GOB) is 0.00322 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of GOB (GOB)? The 24-hour trading volume of GOB (GOB) is $ 53.65K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!