What is GOLFIN (GON)

GOLFIN is building a sustainable ecosystem by incorporating revenue from the real economy through partnerships with golf courses and related manufacturers, based on in-game item trading and a token ecosystem.

GOLFIN is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



GOLFIN (GON) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of GOLFIN (GON) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GON token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About GOLFIN What is the price of GOLFIN (GON) today? The live price of GOLFIN (GON) is 0.0000000723 USD . What is the market cap of GOLFIN (GON)? The current market cap of GOLFIN is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of GON by its real-time market price of 0.0000000723 USD . What is the circulating supply of GOLFIN (GON)? The current circulating supply of GOLFIN (GON) is -- USD . What was the highest price of GOLFIN (GON)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of GOLFIN (GON) is 0.000008499 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of GOLFIN (GON)? The 24-hour trading volume of GOLFIN (GON) is $ 55.35K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

