What is Alphabet xStock (GOOGLX)

Alphabet xStock (GOOGLx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. GOOGLx tracks the price of Alphabet Inc. Class A (the underlying). GOOGLx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of Alphabet Inc. Class A, whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology.

Alphabet xStock is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



Additionally, you can:

- Check GOOGLX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Alphabet xStock on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Alphabet xStock buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Alphabet xStock Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Alphabet xStock, Bitcoin, or Ethereum.

Alphabet xStock Price History

Tracing GOOGLX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time.

Alphabet xStock (GOOGLX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Alphabet xStock (GOOGLX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GOOGLX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Alphabet xStock (GOOGLX)

Looking for how to buy Alphabet xStock? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Alphabet xStock on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

GOOGLX to Local Currencies

Alphabet xStock Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Alphabet xStock, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Alphabet xStock What is the price of Alphabet xStock (GOOGLX) today? The live price of Alphabet xStock (GOOGLX) is 190.35 USD . What is the market cap of Alphabet xStock (GOOGLX)? The current market cap of Alphabet xStock is $ 1.14M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of GOOGLX by its real-time market price of 190.35 USD . What is the circulating supply of Alphabet xStock (GOOGLX)? The current circulating supply of Alphabet xStock (GOOGLX) is 6.00K USD . What was the highest price of Alphabet xStock (GOOGLX)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Alphabet xStock (GOOGLX) is 206.55 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Alphabet xStock (GOOGLX)? The 24-hour trading volume of Alphabet xStock (GOOGLX) is $ 55.92K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

