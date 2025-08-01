More About GOOGLX

Alphabet xStock (GOOGLX) Live Price Chart

$190.35
-1.25%1D
GOOGLX Live Price Data & Information

Alphabet xStock (GOOGLX) is currently trading at 190.35 USD with a market cap of 1.14M USD. GOOGLX to USD price is updated in real-time.

Alphabet xStock Key Market Performance:

$ 55.92K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.25%
Alphabet xStock 24-hour price change
6.00K USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the GOOGLX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GOOGLX price information.

GOOGLX Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Alphabet xStock for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -2.4095-1.25%
30 Days$ +50.35+35.96%
60 Days$ +50.35+35.96%
90 Days$ +50.35+35.96%
Alphabet xStock Price Change Today

Today, GOOGLX recorded a change of $ -2.4095 (-1.25%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Alphabet xStock 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +50.35 (+35.96%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Alphabet xStock 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, GOOGLX saw a change of $ +50.35 (+35.96%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Alphabet xStock 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +50.35 (+35.96%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

GOOGLX Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Alphabet xStock: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 189.93
$ 198.12
$ 206.55
-0.12%

-1.25%

-0.74%

GOOGLX Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 1.14M
$ 1.14M

$ 55.92K
$ 55.92K

6.00K
6.00K

What is Alphabet xStock (GOOGLX)

Alphabet xStock (GOOGLx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. GOOGLx tracks the price of Alphabet Inc. Class A (the underlying). GOOGLx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of Alphabet Inc. Class A, whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology.

Alphabet xStock is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Alphabet xStock investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check GOOGLX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Alphabet xStock on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Alphabet xStock buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Alphabet xStock Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Alphabet xStock, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of GOOGLX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Alphabet xStock price prediction page.

Alphabet xStock Price History

Tracing GOOGLX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing GOOGLX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Alphabet xStock price history page.

Alphabet xStock (GOOGLX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Alphabet xStock (GOOGLX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GOOGLX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Alphabet xStock (GOOGLX)

Looking for how to buy Alphabet xStock? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Alphabet xStock on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

GOOGLX to Local Currencies

Alphabet xStock Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Alphabet xStock, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Alphabet xStock Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Alphabet xStock

