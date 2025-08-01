What is Gooncoin (GOONC)

$GOONC is a meme coin derived from the cultural phenomenon of “gooning,” allegedly launched via @launchcoin by @basedalexandoor, a developer rumored to be associated with @OpenAI. The coin’s name comes from the term “gooning,” which originally refers to a trance-like, hyper-focused state people enter after prolonged indulgence in activities such as watching short videos or gaming. The term is often used self-deprecatingly by Gen Z to describe mindless immersion.

Gooncoin is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Gooncoin investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check GOONC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Gooncoin on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Gooncoin buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Gooncoin Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Gooncoin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of GOONC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Gooncoin price prediction page.

Gooncoin Price History

Tracing GOONC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing GOONC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Gooncoin price history page.

Gooncoin (GOONC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Gooncoin (GOONC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GOONC token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Gooncoin (GOONC)

Looking for how to buy Gooncoin? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Gooncoin on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

GOONC to Local Currencies

1 GOONC to VND ₫ 16.8705465 1 GOONC to AUD A$ 0.000993705 1 GOONC to GBP ￡ 0.000480825 1 GOONC to EUR € 0.000557757 1 GOONC to USD $ 0.0006411 1 GOONC to MYR RM 0.002731086 1 GOONC to TRY ₺ 0.026073537 1 GOONC to JPY ¥ 0.096165 1 GOONC to ARS ARS$ 0.879422514 1 GOONC to RUB ₽ 0.051986799 1 GOONC to INR ₹ 0.056083428 1 GOONC to IDR Rp 10.509834384 1 GOONC to KRW ₩ 0.892892025 1 GOONC to PHP ₱ 0.037286376 1 GOONC to EGP ￡E. 0.031138227 1 GOONC to BRL R$ 0.00359016 1 GOONC to CAD C$ 0.000884718 1 GOONC to BDT ৳ 0.078329598 1 GOONC to NGN ₦ 0.981774129 1 GOONC to UAH ₴ 0.026727459 1 GOONC to VES Bs 0.0788553 1 GOONC to CLP $ 0.621867 1 GOONC to PKR Rs 0.181764672 1 GOONC to KZT ₸ 0.348610947 1 GOONC to THB ฿ 0.021002436 1 GOONC to TWD NT$ 0.019175301 1 GOONC to AED د.إ 0.002352837 1 GOONC to CHF Fr 0.000519291 1 GOONC to HKD HK$ 0.005026224 1 GOONC to MAD .د.م 0.005846832 1 GOONC to MXN $ 0.012097557 1 GOONC to PLN zł 0.002397714 1 GOONC to RON лв 0.002846484 1 GOONC to SEK kr 0.006276369 1 GOONC to BGN лв 0.001096281 1 GOONC to HUF Ft 0.224474754 1 GOONC to CZK Kč 0.013796472 1 GOONC to KWD د.ك 0.0001961766 1 GOONC to ILS ₪ 0.002173329

Gooncoin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Gooncoin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Gooncoin What is the price of Gooncoin (GOONC) today? The live price of Gooncoin (GOONC) is 0.0006411 USD . What is the market cap of Gooncoin (GOONC)? The current market cap of Gooncoin is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of GOONC by its real-time market price of 0.0006411 USD . What is the circulating supply of Gooncoin (GOONC)? The current circulating supply of Gooncoin (GOONC) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of Gooncoin (GOONC)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Gooncoin (GOONC) is 0.07 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Gooncoin (GOONC)? The 24-hour trading volume of Gooncoin (GOONC) is $ 74.15K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!