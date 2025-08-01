More About GOONC

Gooncoin Logo

Gooncoin Price(GOONC)

Gooncoin (GOONC) Live Price Chart

$0.0006411
-10.69%1D
USD

GOONC Live Price Data & Information

Gooncoin (GOONC) is currently trading at 0.0006411 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. GOONC to USD price is updated in real-time.

Gooncoin Key Market Performance:

$ 74.15K USD
24-hour trading volume
-10.69%
Gooncoin 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the GOONC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

GOONC Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Gooncoin for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000076737-10.69%
30 Days$ -0.0025029-79.61%
60 Days$ -0.0014269-69.00%
90 Days$ -0.0013589-67.95%
Gooncoin Price Change Today

Today, GOONC recorded a change of $ -0.000076737 (-10.69%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Gooncoin 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0025029 (-79.61%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Gooncoin 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, GOONC saw a change of $ -0.0014269 (-69.00%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Gooncoin 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0013589 (-67.95%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

GOONC Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Gooncoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0006337
$ 0.0008161
$ 0.07
-1.37%

-10.69%

-40.64%

GOONC Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 74.15K
0.00
What is Gooncoin (GOONC)

$GOONC is a meme coin derived from the cultural phenomenon of “gooning,” allegedly launched via @launchcoin by @basedalexandoor, a developer rumored to be associated with @OpenAI. The coin’s name comes from the term “gooning,” which originally refers to a trance-like, hyper-focused state people enter after prolonged indulgence in activities such as watching short videos or gaming. The term is often used self-deprecatingly by Gen Z to describe mindless immersion.

$GOONC is a meme coin derived from the cultural phenomenon of "gooning," allegedly launched via @launchcoin by @basedalexandoor, a developer rumored to be associated with @OpenAI. The coin's name comes from the term "gooning," which originally refers to a trance-like, hyper-focused state people enter after prolonged indulgence in activities such as watching short videos or gaming. The term is often used self-deprecatingly by Gen Z to describe mindless immersion.

Additionally, you can:
- Check GOONC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Gooncoin on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Gooncoin buying experience smooth and informed.

Gooncoin Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Gooncoin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of GOONC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050?

Gooncoin Price History

Tracing GOONC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing GOONC's potential future trajectory.

Gooncoin (GOONC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Gooncoin (GOONC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy.

How to buy Gooncoin (GOONC)

You can easily purchase Gooncoin on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

GOONC to Local Currencies

1 GOONC to VND
16.8705465
1 GOONC to AUD
A$0.000993705
1 GOONC to GBP
0.000480825
1 GOONC to EUR
0.000557757
1 GOONC to USD
$0.0006411
1 GOONC to MYR
RM0.002731086
1 GOONC to TRY
0.026073537
1 GOONC to JPY
¥0.096165
1 GOONC to ARS
ARS$0.879422514
1 GOONC to RUB
0.051986799
1 GOONC to INR
0.056083428
1 GOONC to IDR
Rp10.509834384
1 GOONC to KRW
0.892892025
1 GOONC to PHP
0.037286376
1 GOONC to EGP
￡E.0.031138227
1 GOONC to BRL
R$0.00359016
1 GOONC to CAD
C$0.000884718
1 GOONC to BDT
0.078329598
1 GOONC to NGN
0.981774129
1 GOONC to UAH
0.026727459
1 GOONC to VES
Bs0.0788553
1 GOONC to CLP
$0.621867
1 GOONC to PKR
Rs0.181764672
1 GOONC to KZT
0.348610947
1 GOONC to THB
฿0.021002436
1 GOONC to TWD
NT$0.019175301
1 GOONC to AED
د.إ0.002352837
1 GOONC to CHF
Fr0.000519291
1 GOONC to HKD
HK$0.005026224
1 GOONC to MAD
.د.م0.005846832
1 GOONC to MXN
$0.012097557
1 GOONC to PLN
0.002397714
1 GOONC to RON
лв0.002846484
1 GOONC to SEK
kr0.006276369
1 GOONC to BGN
лв0.001096281
1 GOONC to HUF
Ft0.224474754
1 GOONC to CZK
0.013796472
1 GOONC to KWD
د.ك0.0001961766
1 GOONC to ILS
0.002173329

Gooncoin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Gooncoin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Gooncoin Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Gooncoin

Disclaimer

