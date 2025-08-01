More About GP

GP Price Info

GP Whitepaper

GP Official Website

GP Tokenomics

GP Price Forecast

GP History

GP Buying Guide

GP-to-Fiat Currency Converter

GP Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Graphite Logo

Graphite Price(GP)

Graphite (GP) Live Price Chart

$3.932
$3.932$3.932
-4.26%1D
USD

GP Live Price Data & Information

Graphite (GP) is currently trading at 3.932 USD with a market cap of 122.67M USD. GP to USD price is updated in real-time.

Graphite Key Market Performance:

$ 137.02K USD
24-hour trading volume
-4.26%
Graphite 24-hour price change
31.20M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the GP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GP price information.

GP Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Graphite for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.17496-4.26%
30 Days$ +2.932+293.20%
60 Days$ +2.932+293.20%
90 Days$ +2.932+293.20%
Graphite Price Change Today

Today, GP recorded a change of $ -0.17496 (-4.26%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Graphite 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +2.932 (+293.20%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Graphite 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, GP saw a change of $ +2.932 (+293.20%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Graphite 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +2.932 (+293.20%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

GP Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Graphite: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 3.741
$ 3.741$ 3.741

$ 4.998
$ 4.998$ 4.998

$ 7.018
$ 7.018$ 7.018

-3.01%

-4.26%

-38.76%

GP Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 122.67M
$ 122.67M$ 122.67M

$ 137.02K
$ 137.02K$ 137.02K

31.20M
31.20M 31.20M

What is Graphite (GP)

$GP, also known as Graphite Protocol, is a meme coin closely tied to the Solana ecosystem, managed by the SolportTom team. The project has contributed to platforms like @bonk_fun and @LiveBonk. $GP plays a key role in ecosystem rewards, with the official Twitter regularly sharing updates and partnerships.

Graphite is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Graphite investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check GP staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Graphite on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Graphite buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Graphite Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Graphite, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of GP? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Graphite price prediction page.

Graphite Price History

Tracing GP's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing GP's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Graphite price history page.

Graphite (GP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Graphite (GP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GP token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Graphite (GP)

Looking for how to buy Graphite? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Graphite on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

GP to Local Currencies

1 GP to VND
103,470.58
1 GP to AUD
A$6.0946
1 GP to GBP
2.949
1 GP to EUR
3.42084
1 GP to USD
$3.932
1 GP to MYR
RM16.75032
1 GP to TRY
159.59988
1 GP to JPY
¥589.8
1 GP to ARS
ARS$5,393.68168
1 GP to RUB
318.84588
1 GP to INR
343.97136
1 GP to IDR
Rp64,459.00608
1 GP to KRW
5,491.58848
1 GP to PHP
228.56716
1 GP to EGP
￡E.190.93792
1 GP to BRL
R$22.0192
1 GP to CAD
C$5.42616
1 GP to BDT
480.41176
1 GP to NGN
6,021.42548
1 GP to UAH
163.92508
1 GP to VES
Bs483.636
1 GP to CLP
$3,821.904
1 GP to PKR
Rs1,113.85696
1 GP to KZT
2,138.10364
1 GP to THB
฿128.85164
1 GP to TWD
NT$117.64544
1 GP to AED
د.إ14.43044
1 GP to CHF
Fr3.18492
1 GP to HKD
HK$30.8662
1 GP to MAD
.د.م35.7812
1 GP to MXN
$74.1182
1 GP to PLN
14.70568
1 GP to RON
лв17.45808
1 GP to SEK
kr38.49428
1 GP to BGN
лв6.72372
1 GP to HUF
Ft1,377.69416
1 GP to CZK
84.65596
1 GP to KWD
د.ك1.203192
1 GP to ILS
13.32948

Graphite Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Graphite, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Graphite Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Graphite

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

GP
GP
USD
USD

1 GP = 3.932 USD

Trade

GPUSDT
$3.932
$3.932$3.932
-12.59%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee