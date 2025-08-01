What is Graphite (GP)

$GP, also known as Graphite Protocol, is a meme coin closely tied to the Solana ecosystem, managed by the SolportTom team. The project has contributed to platforms like @bonk_fun and @LiveBonk. $GP plays a key role in ecosystem rewards, with the official Twitter regularly sharing updates and partnerships.

Graphite is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



Additionally, you can:

- Check GP staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Graphite on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Graphite buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Graphite Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Graphite, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of GP? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Graphite price prediction page.

Graphite Price History

Tracing GP's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing GP's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Graphite price history page.

Graphite (GP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Graphite (GP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GP token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Graphite (GP)

Looking for how to buy Graphite? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Graphite on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

GP to Local Currencies

Graphite Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Graphite, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Graphite What is the price of Graphite (GP) today? The live price of Graphite (GP) is 3.932 USD . What is the market cap of Graphite (GP)? The current market cap of Graphite is $ 122.67M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of GP by its real-time market price of 3.932 USD . What is the circulating supply of Graphite (GP)? The current circulating supply of Graphite (GP) is 31.20M USD . What was the highest price of Graphite (GP)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Graphite (GP) is 7.018 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Graphite (GP)? The 24-hour trading volume of Graphite (GP) is $ 137.02K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

