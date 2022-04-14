Outer Ring MMO (GQ) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Outer Ring MMO (GQ), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Outer Ring MMO (GQ) Information Outer Ring is an MMORPG video game in a science fiction and fantasy universe based on the economic Play to Earn concept, currently under development by Windex Technologies OÜ in partnership with Nexxyo Labs, using its ManiacPanda Games brand. It represents a unique investment opportunity in a growing industry with an experienced company developing the project. Official Website: https://blinkgalaxy.com Whitepaper: https://docs.blinkgalaxy.com/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xF700D4c708C2be1463E355F337603183D20E0808 Buy GQ Now!

Outer Ring MMO (GQ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Outer Ring MMO (GQ), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 356.60K $ 356.60K $ 356.60K Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 5.93B $ 5.93B $ 5.93B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 601.00K $ 601.00K $ 601.00K All-Time High: $ 0.0096 $ 0.0096 $ 0.0096 All-Time Low: $ 0.000043407717824506 $ 0.000043407717824506 $ 0.000043407717824506 Current Price: $ 0.0000601 $ 0.0000601 $ 0.0000601 Learn more about Outer Ring MMO (GQ) price

Outer Ring MMO (GQ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Outer Ring MMO (GQ) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GQ tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GQ tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GQ's tokenomics, explore GQ token's live price!

How to Buy GQ Interested in adding Outer Ring MMO (GQ) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy GQ, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy GQ on MEXC now!

Outer Ring MMO (GQ) Price History Analyzing the price history of GQ helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore GQ Price History now!

GQ Price Prediction Want to know where GQ might be heading? Our GQ price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See GQ token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!