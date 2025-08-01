What is GuildQB (GQB)

GuildQB is a gaming ecosystem that brings together various aspects of the gaming industry, such as DAO governance, game development, NFT promotion, and blockchain technology. The project's ultimate goal is to create an interconnected ecosystem of games, NFTs, and communities that maximises player benefits and achieves interoperability across the GameFi ecosystem. GuildQB plans to expand the number of game users by researching high-level games and giving scholarships to those interested. Users can also earn additional incentives by building gaming tools and making connections with the GameFI/BCG industry.

GuildQB Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as GuildQB, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of GQB? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our GuildQB price prediction page.

GuildQB Price History

Tracing GQB's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing GQB's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our GuildQB price history page.

GuildQB (GQB) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of GuildQB (GQB) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GQB token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy GuildQB (GQB)

Looking for how to buy GuildQB? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase GuildQB on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

GQB to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About GuildQB What is the price of GuildQB (GQB) today? The live price of GuildQB (GQB) is 0.000199 USD . What is the market cap of GuildQB (GQB)? The current market cap of GuildQB is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of GQB by its real-time market price of 0.000199 USD . What is the circulating supply of GuildQB (GQB)? The current circulating supply of GuildQB (GQB) is -- USD . What was the highest price of GuildQB (GQB)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of GuildQB (GQB) is 0.038 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of GuildQB (GQB)? The 24-hour trading volume of GuildQB (GQB) is $ 88.81 USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

