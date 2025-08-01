More About GRAFI

Grafi (GRAFI) Live Price Chart

GRAFI Live Price Data & Information

Grafi (GRAFI) is currently trading at 0.005061 USD with a market cap of -- USD. GRAFI to USD price is updated in real-time.

Grafi Key Market Performance:

$ 18.06K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.53%
Grafi 24-hour price change
-- USD
Circulating supply

GRAFI Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Grafi for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00002697-0.53%
30 Days$ -0.001785-26.08%
60 Days$ -0.00304-37.53%
90 Days$ -0.012376-70.98%
Grafi Price Change Today

Today, GRAFI recorded a change of $ -0.00002697 (-0.53%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Grafi 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.001785 (-26.08%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Grafi 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, GRAFI saw a change of $ -0.00304 (-37.53%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Grafi 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.012376 (-70.98%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

GRAFI Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Grafi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.005058
$ 0.005095
$ 0.04143
-0.34%

-0.53%

-20.33%

GRAFI Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

--
$ 18.06K
--
What is Grafi (GRAFI)

Grafilab is a revolutionary AI ecosystem that empowers anyone, from ordinary users to developers, to participate in and benefit from AI innovation. Through our CeDePIN Cloud ,Co-Builder and AI App-store platform, users can easily deploy, train and monetize AI app/agents without needing deep technical expertise. At the heart of Grafilab is our AI Data Layer, which ensures secure data integrity, ownership, and transparency, creating a trusted environment for AI development and commercialization. Grafilab is breaking down the barriers to AI accessibility and driving the evolution toward AGI.

Grafi Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Grafi, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of GRAFI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Grafi price prediction page.

Grafi Price History

Tracing GRAFI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing GRAFI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Grafi price history page.

Grafi (GRAFI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Grafi (GRAFI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GRAFI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Grafi (GRAFI)

GRAFI to Local Currencies

1 GRAFI to VND
133.180215
1 GRAFI to AUD
A$0.00784455
1 GRAFI to GBP
0.00379575
1 GRAFI to EUR
0.00440307
1 GRAFI to USD
$0.005061
1 GRAFI to MYR
RM0.02155986
1 GRAFI to TRY
0.20583087
1 GRAFI to JPY
¥0.75915
1 GRAFI to ARS
ARS$6.94237614
1 GRAFI to RUB
0.4104471
1 GRAFI to INR
0.44273628
1 GRAFI to IDR
Rp82.96719984
1 GRAFI to KRW
7.04870775
1 GRAFI to PHP
0.29434776
1 GRAFI to EGP
￡E.0.24581277
1 GRAFI to BRL
R$0.0283416
1 GRAFI to CAD
C$0.00698418
1 GRAFI to BDT
0.61835298
1 GRAFI to NGN
7.75036479
1 GRAFI to UAH
0.21099309
1 GRAFI to VES
Bs0.622503
1 GRAFI to CLP
$4.90917
1 GRAFI to PKR
Rs1.43489472
1 GRAFI to KZT
2.75201997
1 GRAFI to THB
฿0.16574775
1 GRAFI to TWD
NT$0.15137451
1 GRAFI to AED
د.إ0.01857387
1 GRAFI to CHF
Fr0.00409941
1 GRAFI to HKD
HK$0.03967824
1 GRAFI to MAD
.د.م0.04615632
1 GRAFI to MXN
$0.09550107
1 GRAFI to PLN
0.01892814
1 GRAFI to RON
лв0.02247084
1 GRAFI to SEK
kr0.04954719
1 GRAFI to BGN
лв0.00865431
1 GRAFI to HUF
Ft1.77205854
1 GRAFI to CZK
0.10891272
1 GRAFI to KWD
د.ك0.001548666
1 GRAFI to ILS
0.01715679

Grafi Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Grafi, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Grafi Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Grafi

Disclaimer

