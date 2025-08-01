What is GRAM Ecosystem (GRAMPUS)

GRAM Ecosystem is the Web3 gaming ecosystem of GRAMPUS, a global casual game developer. It was established to create engaging and immersive gaming experiences that resonate with both players and game studios through blockchain and AI technology. One of its key projects is Norma in Metaland, a Web3 reboot of Cooking Adventure, a globally popular game enjoyed by over 33 million players. This title brings blockchain-based ownership and play-to-own mechanics to the beloved cooking simulation genre. Another flagship project, Juicy Adventure, is a casual shooter set in a whimsical world where a giant blender crashes into an animal village, introducing unique gameplay mechanics and a fresh take on casual multiplayer experiences. GRAM Ecosystem aims to go beyond traditional game publishing by building a sustainable gaming environment powered by Web3 technologies.

