Green Bitcoin (GREENBTC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Green Bitcoin (GREENBTC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Green Bitcoin (GREENBTC) Information Green Bitcoin is a new type of cryptocurrency that allows holders to participate in staking through a revolutionary gamified green staking mechanism. Official Website: https://greenbitcoin.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://greenbitcoin.xyz/assets/documents/whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xdc9cb148ecb70876db0abeb92f515a5e1dc9f580 Buy GREENBTC Now!

Green Bitcoin (GREENBTC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Green Bitcoin (GREENBTC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 20.81M $ 20.81M $ 20.81M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 676.07K $ 676.07K $ 676.07K All-Time High: $ 1.885 $ 1.885 $ 1.885 All-Time Low: $ 0.020483966617154122 $ 0.020483966617154122 $ 0.020483966617154122 Current Price: $ 0.03248 $ 0.03248 $ 0.03248 Learn more about Green Bitcoin (GREENBTC) price

Green Bitcoin (GREENBTC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Green Bitcoin (GREENBTC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GREENBTC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GREENBTC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GREENBTC's tokenomics, explore GREENBTC token's live price!

