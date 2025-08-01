More About GRIFT

GRIFT Price Info

GRIFT Whitepaper

GRIFT Official Website

GRIFT Tokenomics

GRIFT Price Forecast

GRIFT History

GRIFT Buying Guide

GRIFT-to-Fiat Currency Converter

GRIFT Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

ORBIT Logo

ORBIT Price(GRIFT)

ORBIT (GRIFT) Live Price Chart

$0.004011
$0.004011$0.004011
-8.34%1D
USD

GRIFT Live Price Data & Information

ORBIT (GRIFT) is currently trading at 0.004009 USD with a market cap of 4.01M USD. GRIFT to USD price is updated in real-time.

ORBIT Key Market Performance:

$ 75.24K USD
24-hour trading volume
-8.34%
ORBIT 24-hour price change
999.69M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the GRIFT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GRIFT price information.

GRIFT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of ORBIT for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00036495-8.34%
30 Days$ -0.003586-47.22%
60 Days$ -0.007436-64.98%
90 Days$ -0.005946-59.73%
ORBIT Price Change Today

Today, GRIFT recorded a change of $ -0.00036495 (-8.34%), reflecting its latest market activity.

ORBIT 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.003586 (-47.22%), showing the token's short-term performance.

ORBIT 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, GRIFT saw a change of $ -0.007436 (-64.98%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

ORBIT 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.005946 (-59.73%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

GRIFT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of ORBIT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.003121
$ 0.003121$ 0.003121

$ 0.00499
$ 0.00499$ 0.00499

$ 0.198
$ 0.198$ 0.198

-3.91%

-8.34%

-22.78%

GRIFT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 4.01M
$ 4.01M$ 4.01M

$ 75.24K
$ 75.24K$ 75.24K

999.69M
999.69M 999.69M

What is ORBIT (GRIFT)

AI Agent that helps users complete DeFi actions with natural language.

ORBIT is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ORBIT investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check GRIFT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about ORBIT on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ORBIT buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

ORBIT Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ORBIT, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of GRIFT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our ORBIT price prediction page.

ORBIT Price History

Tracing GRIFT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing GRIFT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our ORBIT price history page.

ORBIT (GRIFT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ORBIT (GRIFT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GRIFT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy ORBIT (GRIFT)

Looking for how to buy ORBIT? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ORBIT on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

GRIFT to Local Currencies

1 GRIFT to VND
105.496835
1 GRIFT to AUD
A$0.00621395
1 GRIFT to GBP
0.00300675
1 GRIFT to EUR
0.00348783
1 GRIFT to USD
$0.004009
1 GRIFT to MYR
RM0.01707834
1 GRIFT to TRY
0.16272531
1 GRIFT to JPY
¥0.60135
1 GRIFT to ARS
ARS$5.49930566
1 GRIFT to RUB
0.32508981
1 GRIFT to INR
0.35070732
1 GRIFT to IDR
Rp65.72130096
1 GRIFT to KRW
5.59912976
1 GRIFT to PHP
0.23304317
1 GRIFT to EGP
￡E.0.19467704
1 GRIFT to BRL
R$0.0224504
1 GRIFT to CAD
C$0.00553242
1 GRIFT to BDT
0.48981962
1 GRIFT to NGN
6.13934251
1 GRIFT to UAH
0.16713521
1 GRIFT to VES
Bs0.493107
1 GRIFT to CLP
$3.896748
1 GRIFT to PKR
Rs1.13566952
1 GRIFT to KZT
2.17997393
1 GRIFT to THB
฿0.13137493
1 GRIFT to TWD
NT$0.11994928
1 GRIFT to AED
د.إ0.01471303
1 GRIFT to CHF
Fr0.00324729
1 GRIFT to HKD
HK$0.03147065
1 GRIFT to MAD
.د.م0.0364819
1 GRIFT to MXN
$0.07556965
1 GRIFT to PLN
0.01499366
1 GRIFT to RON
лв0.01779996
1 GRIFT to SEK
kr0.03924811
1 GRIFT to BGN
лв0.00685539
1 GRIFT to HUF
Ft1.40467342
1 GRIFT to CZK
0.08631377
1 GRIFT to KWD
د.ك0.001226754
1 GRIFT to ILS
0.01359051

ORBIT Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ORBIT, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official ORBIT Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ORBIT

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

GRIFT
GRIFT
USD
USD

1 GRIFT = 0.004009 USD

Trade

GRIFTUSDT
$0.004009
$0.004009$0.004009
+28.08%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee