GRIPPY (GRIPPY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for GRIPPY (GRIPPY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 185.27K All-Time High: $ 0.003839 All-Time Low: $ 0.000004578676747195 Current Price: $ 0.00018527

GRIPPY (GRIPPY) Information Grippy on Base is here to reclaim the chain with a strong community and dedicated holders. The mission is clear: unite the culture, drive momentum, and secure its well-deserved place as the #1 meme on Base. Grippy on Base is here to reclaim the chain with a strong community and dedicated holders. The mission is clear: unite the culture, drive momentum, and secure its well-deserved place as the #1 meme on Base. Official Website: https://grippy.onbase.lol/ Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0x24f883b8157956101bB6a52eFf94d3aE8188e890

GRIPPY (GRIPPY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of GRIPPY (GRIPPY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GRIPPY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GRIPPY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GRIPPY's tokenomics, explore GRIPPY token's live price!

GRIPPY (GRIPPY) Price History Analyzing the price history of GRIPPY helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

