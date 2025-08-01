More About GRT

Graph Token (GRT) Live Price Chart

$0.09626
$0.09626$0.09626
-2.01%1D
USD

GRT Live Price Data & Information

Graph Token (GRT) is currently trading at 0.09608 USD with a market cap of 1.00B USD. GRT to USD price is updated in real-time.

Graph Token Key Market Performance:

$ 2.33M USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.01%
Graph Token 24-hour price change
10.41B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the GRT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GRT price information.

GRT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Graph Token for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0019745-2.01%
30 Days$ +0.016+19.98%
60 Days$ -0.00007-0.08%
90 Days$ -0.00212-2.16%
Graph Token Price Change Today

Today, GRT recorded a change of $ -0.0019745 (-2.01%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Graph Token 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.016 (+19.98%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Graph Token 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, GRT saw a change of $ -0.00007 (-0.08%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Graph Token 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00212 (-2.16%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

GRT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Graph Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.09575
$ 0.09575$ 0.09575

$ 0.10256
$ 0.10256$ 0.10256

$ 2.88
$ 2.88$ 2.88

-0.82%

-2.01%

-8.28%

GRT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B

$ 2.33M
$ 2.33M$ 2.33M

10.41B
10.41B 10.41B

What is Graph Token (GRT)

The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem.

Graph Token is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Graph Token investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check GRT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Graph Token on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Graph Token buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Graph Token Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Graph Token, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of GRT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Graph Token price prediction page.

Graph Token Price History

Tracing GRT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing GRT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Graph Token price history page.

Graph Token (GRT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Graph Token (GRT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GRT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Graph Token (GRT)

Looking for how to buy Graph Token? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Graph Token on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

GRT to Local Currencies

1 GRT to VND
2,528.3452
1 GRT to AUD
A$0.148924
1 GRT to GBP
0.07206
1 GRT to EUR
0.0835896
1 GRT to USD
$0.09608
1 GRT to MYR
RM0.4093008
1 GRT to TRY
3.8998872
1 GRT to JPY
¥14.412
1 GRT to ARS
ARS$131.7967792
1 GRT to RUB
7.7911272
1 GRT to INR
8.4050784
1 GRT to IDR
Rp1,575.0817152
1 GRT to KRW
134.1891712
1 GRT to PHP
5.5851304
1 GRT to EGP
￡E.4.6656448
1 GRT to BRL
R$0.538048
1 GRT to CAD
C$0.1325904
1 GRT to BDT
11.7390544
1 GRT to NGN
147.1359512
1 GRT to UAH
4.0055752
1 GRT to VES
Bs11.81784
1 GRT to CLP
$93.38976
1 GRT to PKR
Rs27.2175424
1 GRT to KZT
52.2454216
1 GRT to THB
฿3.1485416
1 GRT to TWD
NT$2.8747136
1 GRT to AED
د.إ0.3526136
1 GRT to CHF
Fr0.0778248
1 GRT to HKD
HK$0.754228
1 GRT to MAD
.د.م0.874328
1 GRT to MXN
$1.811108
1 GRT to PLN
0.3593392
1 GRT to RON
лв0.4265952
1 GRT to SEK
kr0.9406232
1 GRT to BGN
лв0.1642968
1 GRT to HUF
Ft33.6645104
1 GRT to CZK
2.0686024
1 GRT to KWD
د.ك0.02940048
1 GRT to ILS
0.3257112

Graph Token Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Graph Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Graph Token Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Graph Token

Disclaimer

