GT Protocol (GTAI) Information Leveraging advanced Web3 AI execution technology, GT Protocol introduces a revolutionary approach to AI-portfolio management, AI-trading, and investments across CeFi, DeFi, and NFT markets. It makes sophisticated investment strategies accessible to a broad audience. Official Website: https://gt-protocol.io/ Whitepaper: https://docsend.com/v/kz3gv/gt-protocol-pitch-deck Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/address/0x003d87d02A2A01E9E8a20f507C83E15DD83A33d1#code Buy GTAI Now!

GT Protocol (GTAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for GT Protocol (GTAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 8.32M $ 8.32M $ 8.32M Total Supply: $ 75.00M $ 75.00M $ 75.00M Circulating Supply: $ 59.61M $ 59.61M $ 59.61M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 10.47M $ 10.47M $ 10.47M All-Time High: $ 5.51 $ 5.51 $ 5.51 All-Time Low: $ 0.10826346913691617 $ 0.10826346913691617 $ 0.10826346913691617 Current Price: $ 0.1396 $ 0.1396 $ 0.1396 Learn more about GT Protocol (GTAI) price

GT Protocol (GTAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of GT Protocol (GTAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GTAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GTAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GTAI's tokenomics, explore GTAI token's live price!

