More About GUN

GUN Price Info

GUN Whitepaper

GUN Official Website

GUN Tokenomics

GUN Price Forecast

GUN History

GUN Buying Guide

GUN-to-Fiat Currency Converter

GUN Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

GUNZ Logo

GUNZ Price(GUN)

GUNZ (GUN) Live Price Chart

$0.02727
$0.02727$0.02727
-0.80%1D
USD

GUN Live Price Data & Information

GUNZ (GUN) is currently trading at 0.02725 USD with a market cap of 26.01M USD. GUN to USD price is updated in real-time.

GUNZ Key Market Performance:

$ 861.06K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.80%
GUNZ 24-hour price change
954.50M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the GUN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GUN price information.

GUN Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of GUNZ for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0002199-0.80%
30 Days$ +0.00323+13.44%
60 Days$ -0.01354-33.20%
90 Days$ -0.02972-52.17%
GUNZ Price Change Today

Today, GUN recorded a change of $ -0.0002199 (-0.80%), reflecting its latest market activity.

GUNZ 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00323 (+13.44%), showing the token's short-term performance.

GUNZ 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, GUN saw a change of $ -0.01354 (-33.20%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

GUNZ 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.02972 (-52.17%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

GUN Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of GUNZ: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.02694
$ 0.02694$ 0.02694

$ 0.02865
$ 0.02865$ 0.02865

$ 0.2001
$ 0.2001$ 0.2001

-0.62%

-0.80%

-9.41%

GUN Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 26.01M
$ 26.01M$ 26.01M

$ 861.06K
$ 861.06K$ 861.06K

954.50M
954.50M 954.50M

What is GUNZ (GUN)

GUNZ is a Layer 1 blockchain purpose-built for AAA Web3 gaming, developed by Gunzilla Games. It powers a comprehensive gaming ecosystem with services tailored to the needs of both developers and players. Originally created to support a community-driven economy for Gunzilla's flagship title, Off The Grid (OTG), GUNZ has evolved into a full-featured platform offering blockchain-native infrastructure essential for modern game development.

GUNZ is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your GUNZ investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check GUN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about GUNZ on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your GUNZ buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

GUNZ Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as GUNZ, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of GUN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our GUNZ price prediction page.

GUNZ Price History

Tracing GUN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing GUN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our GUNZ price history page.

GUNZ (GUN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of GUNZ (GUN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GUN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy GUNZ (GUN)

Looking for how to buy GUNZ? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase GUNZ on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

GUN to Local Currencies

1 GUN to VND
717.08375
1 GUN to AUD
A$0.0422375
1 GUN to GBP
0.0204375
1 GUN to EUR
0.0237075
1 GUN to USD
$0.02725
1 GUN to MYR
RM0.116085
1 GUN to TRY
1.1060775
1 GUN to JPY
¥4.0875
1 GUN to ARS
ARS$37.379915
1 GUN to RUB
2.2097025
1 GUN to INR
2.38383
1 GUN to IDR
Rp446.72124
1 GUN to KRW
38.05844
1 GUN to PHP
1.5840425
1 GUN to EGP
￡E.1.32326
1 GUN to BRL
R$0.1526
1 GUN to CAD
C$0.037605
1 GUN to BDT
3.329405
1 GUN to NGN
41.7303775
1 GUN to UAH
1.1360525
1 GUN to VES
Bs3.35175
1 GUN to CLP
$26.487
1 GUN to PKR
Rs7.71938
1 GUN to KZT
14.8177325
1 GUN to THB
฿0.8929825
1 GUN to TWD
NT$0.81532
1 GUN to AED
د.إ0.1000075
1 GUN to CHF
Fr0.0220725
1 GUN to HKD
HK$0.2139125
1 GUN to MAD
.د.م0.247975
1 GUN to MXN
$0.5136625
1 GUN to PLN
0.101915
1 GUN to RON
лв0.12099
1 GUN to SEK
kr0.2667775
1 GUN to BGN
лв0.0465975
1 GUN to HUF
Ft9.547855
1 GUN to CZK
0.5866925
1 GUN to KWD
د.ك0.0083385
1 GUN to ILS
0.0923775

GUNZ Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of GUNZ, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official GUNZ Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About GUNZ

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

GUN
GUN
USD
USD

1 GUN = 0.02725 USD

Trade

GUNUSDT
$0.02725
$0.02725$0.02725
-0.95%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee