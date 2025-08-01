More About GURU

Guru Network Logo

Guru Network Price(GURU)

Guru Network (GURU) Live Price Chart

$0,001683
$0,001683$0,001683
+1,38%1D
USD

GURU Live Price Data & Information

Guru Network (GURU) is currently trading at 0,001683 USD with a market cap of 0,00 USD. GURU to USD price is updated in real-time.

Guru Network Key Market Performance:

$ 144,82K USD
24-hour trading volume
+1,38%
Guru Network 24-hour price change
0,00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the GURU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GURU price information.

GURU Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Guru Network for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0,00002291+1,38%
30 Days$ -0,000397-19,09%
60 Days$ -0,001409-45,57%
90 Days$ -0,001217-41,97%
Guru Network Price Change Today

Today, GURU recorded a change of $ +0,00002291 (+1,38%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Guru Network 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0,000397 (-19,09%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Guru Network 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, GURU saw a change of $ -0,001409 (-45,57%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Guru Network 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0,001217 (-41,97%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

GURU Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Guru Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0,001617
$ 0,001617$ 0,001617

$ 0,001768
$ 0,001768$ 0,001768

$ 0,065
$ 0,065$ 0,065

0,00%

+1,38%

-10,72%

GURU Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0,00
$ 0,00$ 0,00

$ 144,82K
$ 144,82K$ 144,82K

0,00
0,00 0,00

What is Guru Network (GURU)

Unleash the power of Web3 and AI Processors powered by Base Layer 3 Guru Network. DexGuru has transformed from a DeFi trading terminal into the Guru Network, using AI and Web3 to revolutionize data analytics and process orchestration. It serves as Multi-Chain AI Compute layer on Base Layer 3 and enables advanced, real-time solutions for decentralized finance and data-driven AI decision-making.

Guru Network is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Guru Network investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check GURU staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Guru Network on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Guru Network buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Guru Network Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Guru Network, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of GURU? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Guru Network price prediction page.

Guru Network Price History

Tracing GURU's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing GURU's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Guru Network price history page.

Guru Network (GURU) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Guru Network (GURU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GURU token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Guru Network (GURU)

Looking for how to buy Guru Network? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Guru Network on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

GURU to Local Currencies

1 GURU to VND
44,288145
1 GURU to AUD
A$0,00260865
1 GURU to GBP
0,00126225
1 GURU to EUR
0,00146421
1 GURU to USD
$0,001683
1 GURU to MYR
RM0,00716958
1 GURU to TRY
0,06831297
1 GURU to JPY
¥0,25245
1 GURU to ARS
ARS$2,30863842
1 GURU to RUB
0,13647447
1 GURU to INR
0,14722884
1 GURU to IDR
Rp27,59015952
1 GURU to KRW
2,35054512
1 GURU to PHP
0,09783279
1 GURU to EGP
￡E.0,08172648
1 GURU to BRL
R$0,0094248
1 GURU to CAD
C$0,00232254
1 GURU to BDT
0,20562894
1 GURU to NGN
2,57732937
1 GURU to UAH
0,07016427
1 GURU to VES
Bs0,207009
1 GURU to CLP
$1,635876
1 GURU to PKR
Rs0,47676024
1 GURU to KZT
0,91516491
1 GURU to THB
฿0,05515191
1 GURU to TWD
NT$0,05035536
1 GURU to AED
د.إ0,00617661
1 GURU to CHF
Fr0,00136323
1 GURU to HKD
HK$0,01321155
1 GURU to MAD
.د.م0,0153153
1 GURU to MXN
$0,03172455
1 GURU to PLN
0,00629442
1 GURU to RON
лв0,00747252
1 GURU to SEK
kr0,01647657
1 GURU to BGN
лв0,00287793
1 GURU to HUF
Ft0,58968954
1 GURU to CZK
0,03623499
1 GURU to KWD
د.ك0,000514998
1 GURU to ILS
0,00570537

Guru Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Guru Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Guru Network Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Guru Network

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

