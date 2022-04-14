Globe Vault (GVA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Globe Vault (GVA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Globe Vault (GVA) Information Cross-chain. Secure. User-first.GlobeVault is redefining the crypto wallet experience for the decentralized world. Official Website: https://globevault.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs-whitepaper.gitbook.io/globevault Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x8E84Ca96680AFeCbeb33910A0eCB1D8511Db7E56 Buy GVA Now!

Globe Vault (GVA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Globe Vault (GVA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 7.7749 $ 7.7749 $ 7.7749 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.003 $ 0.003 $ 0.003 Learn more about Globe Vault (GVA) price

Globe Vault (GVA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Globe Vault (GVA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GVA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GVA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GVA's tokenomics, explore GVA token's live price!

How to Buy GVA Interested in adding Globe Vault (GVA) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy GVA, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy GVA on MEXC now!

Globe Vault (GVA) Price History Analyzing the price history of GVA helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore GVA Price History now!

GVA Price Prediction Want to know where GVA might be heading? Our GVA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See GVA token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!