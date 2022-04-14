Greever (GVL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Greever (GVL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Greever (GVL) Information GREEVER is a Web3 Application, which contains the combination of Game-Fi and Social-Fi elements on D2E(Drive to Earn) base. GREEVER is designed for automobiles, the essential transportation in modern society. Official Website: https://greever.io Whitepaper: https://greever.gitbook.io/eng/ Block Explorer: https://polygonscan.com/token/0x1a1027b2c787c362ae6e4a6495bfcc8fb3e9aebd Buy GVL Now!

Greever (GVL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Greever (GVL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.90M $ 5.90M $ 5.90M All-Time High: $ 0.299 $ 0.299 $ 0.299 All-Time Low: $ 0.000599866028522227 $ 0.000599866028522227 $ 0.000599866028522227 Current Price: $ 0.0059 $ 0.0059 $ 0.0059 Learn more about Greever (GVL) price

Greever (GVL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Greever (GVL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GVL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GVL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GVL's tokenomics, explore GVL token's live price!

How to Buy GVL Interested in adding Greever (GVL) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy GVL, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy GVL on MEXC now!

Greever (GVL) Price History Analyzing the price history of GVL helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore GVL Price History now!

GVL Price Prediction Want to know where GVL might be heading? Our GVL price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See GVL token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!