Xeno Governance (GXE) Information Xeno is the GameFi project focusing on PvP and Crooz, listed company in Japan known as eCommerce giant & game developer developing the app for the worldwide famous anime like HUNTER x HUNTER, is highly involved. XENO is a basically a tactical PvP games with both the essence of GameFi and Esports are added. Players who hold NFT characters can earn utility tokens and NFTs by playing the game, and trade NFTs seamlessly through the in-app wallet and marketplace. Official Website: https://project-xeno.com/ Whitepaper: https://project-xeno-1.gitbook.io/project-xeno-whitepaper-en/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x510975eda48a97e0ca228dd04d1217292487bea6 Buy GXE Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 6.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 11.94M
All-Time High: $ 0.29998
All-Time Low: $ 0.001063647818331278
Current Price: $ 0.00199

Xeno Governance (GXE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Xeno Governance (GXE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GXE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GXE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GXE's tokenomics, explore GXE token's live price!

