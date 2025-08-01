What is Haedal Protocol (HAEDAL)

Haedal is the ultimate place for users to stake and earn on Sui, building the prime liquid staking protocol powered by Hae3 products that extract revenue from Sui's trading flow to fuel the entire LST ecosystem.

HAEDAL to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Haedal Protocol What is the price of Haedal Protocol (HAEDAL) today? The live price of Haedal Protocol (HAEDAL) is 0.14809 USD . What is the market cap of Haedal Protocol (HAEDAL)? The current market cap of Haedal Protocol is $ 32.76M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of HAEDAL by its real-time market price of 0.14809 USD . What is the circulating supply of Haedal Protocol (HAEDAL)? The current circulating supply of Haedal Protocol (HAEDAL) is 221.25M USD . What was the highest price of Haedal Protocol (HAEDAL)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Haedal Protocol (HAEDAL) is 0.7 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Haedal Protocol (HAEDAL)? The 24-hour trading volume of Haedal Protocol (HAEDAL) is $ 1.33M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

