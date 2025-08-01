More About HAEDAL

HAEDAL Price Info

HAEDAL Whitepaper

HAEDAL Official Website

HAEDAL Tokenomics

HAEDAL Price Forecast

HAEDAL History

HAEDAL Buying Guide

HAEDAL-to-Fiat Currency Converter

HAEDAL Spot

HAEDAL USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Haedal Protocol Logo

Haedal Protocol Price(HAEDAL)

Haedal Protocol (HAEDAL) Live Price Chart

$0.14809
$0.14809$0.14809
-1.92%1D
USD

HAEDAL Live Price Data & Information

Haedal Protocol (HAEDAL) is currently trading at 0.14809 USD with a market cap of 32.76M USD. HAEDAL to USD price is updated in real-time.

Haedal Protocol Key Market Performance:

$ 1.33M USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.92%
Haedal Protocol 24-hour price change
221.25M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the HAEDAL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HAEDAL price information.

HAEDAL Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Haedal Protocol for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.002899-1.92%
30 Days$ +0.03053+25.96%
60 Days$ +0.00984+7.11%
90 Days$ -0.04695-24.08%
Haedal Protocol Price Change Today

Today, HAEDAL recorded a change of $ -0.002899 (-1.92%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Haedal Protocol 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.03053 (+25.96%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Haedal Protocol 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, HAEDAL saw a change of $ +0.00984 (+7.11%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Haedal Protocol 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.04695 (-24.08%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

HAEDAL Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Haedal Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.1463
$ 0.1463$ 0.1463

$ 0.15976
$ 0.15976$ 0.15976

$ 0.7
$ 0.7$ 0.7

-0.09%

-1.92%

-6.91%

HAEDAL Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 32.76M
$ 32.76M$ 32.76M

$ 1.33M
$ 1.33M$ 1.33M

221.25M
221.25M 221.25M

What is Haedal Protocol (HAEDAL)

Haedal is the ultimate place for users to stake and earn on Sui, building the prime liquid staking protocol powered by Hae3 products that extract revenue from Sui's trading flow to fuel the entire LST ecosystem.

Haedal Protocol is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Haedal Protocol investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check HAEDAL staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Haedal Protocol on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Haedal Protocol buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Haedal Protocol Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Haedal Protocol, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of HAEDAL? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Haedal Protocol price prediction page.

Haedal Protocol Price History

Tracing HAEDAL's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing HAEDAL's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Haedal Protocol price history page.

Haedal Protocol (HAEDAL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Haedal Protocol (HAEDAL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HAEDAL token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Haedal Protocol (HAEDAL)

Looking for how to buy Haedal Protocol? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Haedal Protocol on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

HAEDAL to Local Currencies

1 HAEDAL to VND
3,896.98835
1 HAEDAL to AUD
A$0.2295395
1 HAEDAL to GBP
0.1110675
1 HAEDAL to EUR
0.1288383
1 HAEDAL to USD
$0.14809
1 HAEDAL to MYR
RM0.6308634
1 HAEDAL to TRY
6.0109731
1 HAEDAL to JPY
¥22.2135
1 HAEDAL to ARS
ARS$203.1409766
1 HAEDAL to RUB
12.010099
1 HAEDAL to INR
12.9549132
1 HAEDAL to IDR
Rp2,427.7045296
1 HAEDAL to KRW
206.8284176
1 HAEDAL to PHP
8.6084717
1 HAEDAL to EGP
￡E.7.1912504
1 HAEDAL to BRL
R$0.8278231
1 HAEDAL to CAD
C$0.2043642
1 HAEDAL to BDT
18.0936362
1 HAEDAL to NGN
226.7835451
1 HAEDAL to UAH
6.1738721
1 HAEDAL to VES
Bs18.21507
1 HAEDAL to CLP
$143.94348
1 HAEDAL to PKR
Rs41.9509352
1 HAEDAL to KZT
80.5268993
1 HAEDAL to THB
฿4.8529093
1 HAEDAL to TWD
NT$4.4293719
1 HAEDAL to AED
د.إ0.5434903
1 HAEDAL to CHF
Fr0.1199529
1 HAEDAL to HKD
HK$1.1625065
1 HAEDAL to MAD
.د.م1.347619
1 HAEDAL to MXN
$2.7914965
1 HAEDAL to PLN
0.5538566
1 HAEDAL to RON
лв0.6575196
1 HAEDAL to SEK
kr1.4498011
1 HAEDAL to BGN
лв0.2532339
1 HAEDAL to HUF
Ft51.8877742
1 HAEDAL to CZK
3.1883777
1 HAEDAL to KWD
د.ك0.04531554
1 HAEDAL to ILS
0.5020251

Haedal Protocol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Haedal Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Haedal Protocol Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Haedal Protocol

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

HAEDAL
HAEDAL
USD
USD

1 HAEDAL = 0.14809 USD

Trade

HAEDALUSDT
$0.14809
$0.14809$0.14809
+0.14%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee