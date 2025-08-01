More About HAI

HAI Price Info

HAI Whitepaper

HAI Official Website

HAI Tokenomics

HAI Price Forecast

HAI History

HAI Buying Guide

HAI-to-Fiat Currency Converter

HAI Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

HAI Logo

HAI Price(HAI)

HAI (HAI) Live Price Chart

$0.009066
$0.009066$0.009066
+2.73%1D
USD

HAI Live Price Data & Information

HAI (HAI) is currently trading at 0.009068 USD with a market cap of 7.56M USD. HAI to USD price is updated in real-time.

HAI Key Market Performance:

$ 42.48K USD
24-hour trading volume
+2.73%
HAI 24-hour price change
833.45M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the HAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HAI price information.

HAI Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of HAI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00024092+2.73%
30 Days$ -0.001428-13.61%
60 Days$ -0.007902-46.57%
90 Days$ -0.010512-53.69%
HAI Price Change Today

Today, HAI recorded a change of $ +0.00024092 (+2.73%), reflecting its latest market activity.

HAI 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.001428 (-13.61%), showing the token's short-term performance.

HAI 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, HAI saw a change of $ -0.007902 (-46.57%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

HAI 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.010512 (-53.69%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

HAI Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of HAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.008823
$ 0.008823$ 0.008823

$ 0.00917
$ 0.00917$ 0.00917

$ 0.4813
$ 0.4813$ 0.4813

0.00%

+2.73%

+4.79%

HAI Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 7.56M
$ 7.56M$ 7.56M

$ 42.48K
$ 42.48K$ 42.48K

833.45M
833.45M 833.45M

What is HAI (HAI)

Hacken is a leading provider of cybersecurity consulting services that serves the needs of clients such as crypto exchanges, sharing economy businesses, government agencies, airlines, etc. Hacken Token is a native token that powers most of the activities with the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees as well as purchasing additional services within the Hacken Ecosystem including corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services.

HAI is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your HAI investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check HAI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about HAI on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your HAI buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

HAI Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as HAI, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of HAI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our HAI price prediction page.

HAI Price History

Tracing HAI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing HAI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our HAI price history page.

HAI (HAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of HAI (HAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HAI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy HAI (HAI)

Looking for how to buy HAI? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase HAI on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

HAI to Local Currencies

1 HAI to VND
238.62442
1 HAI to AUD
A$0.0140554
1 HAI to GBP
0.006801
1 HAI to EUR
0.00788916
1 HAI to USD
$0.009068
1 HAI to MYR
RM0.03862968
1 HAI to TRY
0.36807012
1 HAI to JPY
¥1.3602
1 HAI to ARS
ARS$12.43893832
1 HAI to RUB
0.7354148
1 HAI to INR
0.79326864
1 HAI to IDR
Rp148.65571392
1 HAI to KRW
12.66473152
1 HAI to PHP
0.52712284
1 HAI to EGP
￡E.0.44034208
1 HAI to BRL
R$0.05069012
1 HAI to CAD
C$0.01251384
1 HAI to BDT
1.10792824
1 HAI to NGN
13.88664452
1 HAI to UAH
0.37804492
1 HAI to VES
Bs1.115364
1 HAI to CLP
$8.814096
1 HAI to PKR
Rs2.56878304
1 HAI to KZT
4.93090636
1 HAI to THB
฿0.29724904
1 HAI to TWD
NT$0.27122388
1 HAI to AED
د.إ0.03327956
1 HAI to CHF
Fr0.00734508
1 HAI to HKD
HK$0.0711838
1 HAI to MAD
.د.م0.0825188
1 HAI to MXN
$0.1709318
1 HAI to PLN
0.03391432
1 HAI to RON
лв0.04026192
1 HAI to SEK
kr0.08877572
1 HAI to BGN
лв0.01550628
1 HAI to HUF
Ft3.17724584
1 HAI to CZK
0.19523404
1 HAI to KWD
د.ك0.002774808
1 HAI to ILS
0.03074052

HAI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of HAI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official HAI Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About HAI

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

HAI
HAI
USD
USD

1 HAI = 0.009068 USD

Trade

HAIUSDT
$0.009068
$0.009068$0.009068
+1.53%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee